Thai election: Early results show opposition parties in the lead

BANGKOK - Early tallies of Thailand’s general election on Sunday have put opposition parties in the lead, with vote counting still under way.

According to initial counts of the popular vote by the election commission at around 7.30pm local time, main opposition party Pheu Thai is in the lead, with progressive opposition party Move Forward (MFP) following closely behind. However, less than 3 per cent of the polling stations have completed counting, said the commission’s website.

Similarly, counting by local media agencies and volunteers monitoring the poll put the two parties as front runners of the initial results.

Trailing behind are conservative parties like incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s United Thai Nation (UTN) and other incumbent government parties.

“I believe that our seats will be in the three-digits. We will be able to form a majority government with Pheu Thai with more than 250 seats,” said MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat shortly after 7pm, adding that the party’s goal is 160 seats.

“When the count is settled around 10-11pm, I will make a call to Pheu Thai to congratulate them on their campaign,” he said.

Unofficial results from the election commission are expected around 11pm on Sunday.