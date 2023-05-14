Thai election: Early results show opposition parties in the lead

BANGKOK - Early tallies of Thailand’s general election on Sunday have put opposition parties in the lead, with vote counting still under way.
According to initial counts of the popular vote by the election commission at around 7.30pm local time, main opposition party Pheu Thai is in the lead, with progressive opposition party Move Forward (MFP) following closely behind. However, less than 3 per cent of the polling stations have completed counting, said the commission’s website.
Similarly, counting by local media agencies and volunteers monitoring the poll put the two parties as front runners of the initial results.
Trailing behind are conservative parties like incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s United Thai Nation (UTN) and other incumbent government parties.
“I believe that our seats will be in the three-digits. We will be able to form a majority government with Pheu Thai with more than 250 seats,” said MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat shortly after 7pm, adding that the party’s goal is 160 seats.
“When the count is settled around 10-11pm, I will make a call to Pheu Thai to congratulate them on their campaign,” he said.
Unofficial results from the election commission are expected around 11pm on Sunday.
The election is touted as an opportunity for the country to end the almost decade-long leadership under Mr Prayut, a former army chief who seized power in a 2014 coup against an elected-Pheu Thai administration.
He became a civilian PM in 2019 after getting re-elected with the support of the pro-military Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), and is now seeking a third term on the ballot of his conservative party UTN.
After weeks of campaigning, Sunday’s general election has come down to yet another battle between military-backed conservative parties seeking to preserve the status quo, and the more liberal opposition groups that want change and oppose military-intervention in politics.
Pre-election opinion surveys showed opposition parties like Pheu Thai, linked to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and the more progressive MFP, as well as their nominated prime ministerial candidates, enjoying immense support with their push for change.
Meanwhile, the conservative parties including those from the incumbent coalition, like the Bhumjaithai and the PPRP, who are seeking a return to Government House, did not fare as well in popularity polls.
But while Pheu Thai and Thaksin-linked parties have won the most seats in every election since 2001, they have not always been successful at forming the government.
At the last election in 2019, Pheu Thai won the most number of seats in the Lower House with 136 MPs but it was unable to garner enough support to form a coalition to govern the country.
The PPRP which had won 116 seats in the election, then worked with other parties to secure a majority in the Lower House to lead the government.
The MFP which has campaigned on reformist policies that call for the end of military conscription and amending the law against royal defamation is the successor of the Future Forward Party that won 81 seats in 2019. Future Forward was dissolved in 2020 over a loan that was deemed illegal.
Earlier in the evening as polls closed at 5pm, MFP leader Pita told local media that his party was open to forming a coalition government with Pheu Thai, as they had worked together in the opposition camp over the last term of Parliament.
“We are on the same side for democracy,” he told Thairath news agency.
Sunday’s poll is held under new rules where voters will cast two ballots – one for their choice of constituency candidate and one for the political party they wish to support, also known as the party-list vote. This system favours parties with deep grassroots support like Pheu Thai.
A total of 500 seats in Parliament’s Lower House are up for grabs, with 400 constituency seats and 100 party-list seats.
Main opposition party Pheu Thai, an offshoot of Thaksin’s defunct Thai Rak Thai Party, has been widely expected to take home the most number of seats, and had campaigned by asking the electorate to help it win a “landslide” victory with at least 310 seats.
It promises to uplift the economy and livelihoods with a host of policies to raise wages and stimulate the economy.
These include a one-time 10,000 baht (S$394) giveaway deposited into the digital wallet of every Thai who is 16 and older.
To form the government, a party or a group of parties will need to clinch at least 251 of the 500 Lower House seats, mostly likely through a government coalition.
Pheu Thai has declared that it will not form a government with coup-makers, ruling out an alliance with the UTN and the PPRP which is led by former army chief and incumbent deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan.
The process of forming the government could take weeks or months, depending on the results and negotiations between parties, as seen in previous elections.
Once the 500 seats in the Lower House are decided, elected-MPs will join the 250 junta-appointed senators to vote for the prospective PM.
But with an electoral system heavily stacked in favour of the military-backed parties, non-military affliated contenders must get at least 376 MPs to secure a win without the Senate’s support.
Pheu Thai’s prime minister nominees are Mr Srettha Thavisin, a 60-year-old former property mogul, and Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 36-year-old business executive and daughter of Thaksin. It has a third nominee, Mr Chaikasem Nitisiri, a 74-year-old former attorney-general.