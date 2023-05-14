Thai election: Voters turn out in droves, some wearing wedding attire, cannabis print, even a box

BANGKOK – In makeshift tents sealed off by blue tarpaulin and yellow barrier tape, election staff kept watch on the alarm clocks placed by the clear plastic ballot boxes at their polling stations. At the stroke of 8am, they swung into action, admitting the early birds that had already queued up to cast their vote.

Thailand’s general election on Sunday took place after weeks of intense campaigning that has largely pitted conservative military-backed factions against a party that has won every single election in the last two decades.

Caretaker prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, 69, a former army chief who has helmed Thailand since staging the 2014 military coup, is fighting to return as premier as a nominee of United Thai Nation Party (UTN).

Mr Prayut is up against the Pheu Thai Party, which ran the government ousted by his 2014 coup. Pheu Thai’s campaign is fronted by its prime minister nominees Srettha Thavisin, a 60-year-old former property mogul, and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 36-year-old business executive and daughter of self-exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra. It has a third nominee for premier, Mr Chaikasem Nitisiri, a 74-year-old former attorney-general.

Voting, which took place from 8am to 5pm Bangkok time (9am to 6pm Singapore time), was largely peaceful and uneventful.