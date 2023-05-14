Thailand election: 109-year-old granny casts vote

UTTARADIT, Thailand - Ms Lek Boon-Air, a 109-year-old local at Uttaradit province in Thailand, was escorted by her family to cast her vote on Sunday morning.

The polling station is in Muang district’s Na Noi Witthaya School.

Ms Lek is Uttaradit’s oldest citizen, and she has never missed exercising her voting rights in the local or national elections, said Hat Ngiew village headman Noi Yotsombat.

He explained that Ms Lek was born in 1914, during the reign of King Rama VI, and she is also one of very few people in Thailand to have lived through five reigns.

Meanwhile, Mr Saranwut Saranket, a former Pheu Thai Party MP for Uttaradit, also cast his vote at the polling station. Mr Saranwut is now running for Constituency 3 under the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party’s banner.

His daughter Rossarin is also running for an MP seat under UTN banner in Constituency 2.

Mr Saranwut said that after voting, he would travel to the Phraya Pichai monument to pay respects and ask for blessings, before heading home to monitor the vote count.

Phraya Pichai was the northern province’s ruler during Thonburi Era from 1767 to 1851 and was famous for effectively repelling the Myanmar army even after his sword was broken. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK