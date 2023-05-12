Rise of Thailand’s youth party reflects still potent protest demands

BANGKOK - Thai university student Supawut Presangeiam is eager to vote for the first time in a general election on Sunday, hoping that his support for a rising youth-led opposition party will change the country by moving away from old patronage politics.

“I have decided to vote for Move Forward,” Mr Supawut, 19, said. “For too long we have compromised, trying to change the system gradually, but what Move Forward wants to do is to challenge the patronage system.”

He is among the 3.3 million first-time voters, aged 18 to 22, that parties are trying to woo.

An emphasis on young voters comes three years after student-led protests rocked Thailand.

They challenged the military’s long-time influence over politics and – in a shocking development – even questioned the role of the king in society, a subject previously deeply taboo.

Move Forward was not officially part of the student protests, but some activists are running as party candidates and many are party workers.

Its progressive campaign platform incorporates many of the protesters’ demands.

These include, most controversially, amending a criminal law that makes insulting the king punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Other protest demands that Move Forward has adopted include rewriting the constitution to limit the power of the military, scraping military conscription and replacing appointed provincial governors with elected ones.

A late surge in the polls for Move Forward and its youthful leader Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, shows that some of the ethos of the protests seems to have spilled into the wider electorate, tired of old divisions that have racked the country over the past nearly two decades.

Voters aged 18 to 26 make up about 14 per cent of the electorate.

But Move Forward has recently been polling at about 34 per cent, indicating it is winning the support of not just the young.

“Now our supporters come from all groups,” said the party’s deputy leader Nattawut Buaprathum. “This is an opportunity for us to be in government and truly represent the people.”