Thailand to decide between change and continuity in May 14 general election

BANGKOK – Thailand heads to the polling booth on Sunday in a vote that could see the end of military-linked governments that have led the country for nearly a decade.

After weeks of campaigning, the general election on Sunday boils down to yet another battle between military-backed conservative parties seeking to preserve the status quo and more liberal opposition groups, which are pushing for change.

It will be up to voters across the 77 provinces to decide the fate of the country, which has been lagging behind its South-east Asian peers in terms of economic growth and forecasts, and where household debt has surged to one of the highest levels in the region.

Incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is making his bid for re-election, urging voters to choose his United Thai Nation (UTN) party so that he can continue the work he started in 2014, when he ousted the elected Pheu Thai administration in a coup.

But with pre-election opinion polls suggesting opposition parties’ overwhelming popularity for both the premiership and the 500 seats up for grabs in Parliament’s Lower House, political change could be imminent as the 52 million-strong electorate votes at the ballot box.

The main opposition Pheu Thai Party – the front-runner in the election – is looking to return to power, and promises to uplift the economy and livelihoods with a host of policies to raise wages and stimulate the economy.

These include a one-time 10,000 baht (S$394) giveaway deposited into the digital wallet of every Thai who is 16 and older.

“We are at a critical stage. If you look at all the economic data, we cannot afford to wait any more. We need a unified government, a government that can work immediately,” one of Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidates, Mr Srettha Thavisin, 60, told The Straits Times as the party made its last campaign visit to Bangkok’s Siam area a day before the polls.

The former real estate tycoon is one of three candidates the party has nominated as its choice for prime minister. The other two are 74-year-old Chaikasem Nitisiri and 36-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.