Chinese take risks on black market drugs as Covid-19 surges

BEIJING - Desperate families searching for critical Covid-19 medication in China, faced with bare pharmacy shelves and an explosion of cases, are being driven into murky online marketplaces rife with price gouging and fraud.

Beijing last month abruptly tore down its hallmark zero-Covid virus containment policy, lifting widespread restrictions that had triggered nationwide protests and stifled the economy. The move unleashed a torrent of infections across the country.

The current Covid-19 wave has seen drug stores stripped of supplies, as people snap up cold and fever treatments. Many have been forced to turn to sketchy online sellers with little guarantee of getting what they have paid for.

China’s people have long endured scandals involving tainted medicine, fabricated clinical trials and lax regulation in the medical industry – prompting many to be sceptical of domestically-produced pharmaceuticals.

Desperately searching for treatment for sick family members, Ms Qiu, 22, told AFP she spent thousands on Covid-19 medicines that never arrived, after contacting someone online who was claiming to represent Hong Kong-based Ghitai Pharmaceutical.

The person said they had access to stocks of Paxlovid – a Beijing-approved Covid-19 treatment developed by US drug giant Pfizer – and could mail some from the semi-autonomous city into mainland China.

After being directed to a sleek “official” website, Qiu then forked out 12,000 yuan (S$2,300) for six boxes of Paxlovid, according to payment records seen by AFP.

The pills, however, never came and the representative cut off contact, leaving her “hurt, helpless and extremely angry”.

“It’s disgusting behaviour,” Ms Qiu said. “Every second counts when you’re trying to save somebody’s life.”

In a statement to AFP, Ghitai said it was aware of a fake version of its website that claimed to provide Covid medication, adding that instances of fraud had been reported to police.

“Ghitai has never offered medicines... for Covid-19, and entreats consumers to exercise caution to avoid fraud and financial losses,” the company said.

Authorities in China have said they have begun shipping Paxlovid to some hospitals and community clinics, but the drug remains extremely difficult for many to obtain.

Multiple clinics in several cities – including Beijing and mega-city Shanghai – told AFP they were not currently offering the treatment and did not know when they could do so.

Limited stocks on e-commerce platforms have also rapidly sold out, leaving scalpers to cash in.

One seller contacted by AFP this week said they were charging 18,000 yuan for a single box – around nine times the official price.

They claimed the medicine would be shipped from the southern city of Shenzhen, but said buyers would “have to wait” for delivery.

The seller did not say how they had sourced the pills, and stopped responding after an AFP journalist identified themselves.