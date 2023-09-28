Changed forever by one pandemic, is Singapore ready for the next?

SINGAPORE – In July, crowds gathered over several nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium to watch Hong Kong Heavenly King Jacky Cheung sing, while long queues formed for American superstar Taylor Swift concert tickets.

When the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix weekend rolled around in September, it attracted more than 264,000 fans.

Four years after the pandemic began, memories of painful Covid-19 lockdowns and concepts such as safe distancing have faded, and it is not just individuals who have moved on with their lives.

As the world gets into business-as-usual mode, many global agencies and governments are taking their eyes off the ball and not adopting the actions needed to prepare and to tackle future pandemics, said Professor Teo Yik Ying, the dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

It is important for world leaders and governments to understand that outbreaks and pandemics are not simply sporadic health events, he said. “They happen as a consequence of the interconnectedness of major developmental trends affecting societies and the world.”

Amid rapid urbanisation, climate change, rising distrust in governments and more misinformation and disinformation, outbreaks are going to occur more frequently and spread even more easily to the rest of the world to become pandemics, he said.

Disease X, which could cause the next pandemic, will be a more lethal and infectious threat, and it is coming.

“The modern world we are in today is a very leaky one, with vast amounts of people and goods movements. Our only chance against a Disease X is to be prepared for it, and to be constantly on the lookout for it,” Prof Teo said.

Singapore has learnt to keep its population safe in the confines of their homes. It is aware that its migrant workforce can be a weak link and is trying to fix that vulnerability. It is also trying to ensure that it has facilities to churn out its own vaccines. These are smart steps, but even they may not be enough to guard against Disease X, experts say.

Finding normality at home

When full home-based learning (HBL) was implemented in 2020, teachers had to quickly adjust to teaching remotely and talking to their students via a screen.

Singapore is now trying to make sure that remote learning remains in play, partly because it has its own benefits, but also because it can be ramped up if there is ever a need to confine students to their homes again.