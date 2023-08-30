Covid-19’s back. Who’s most likely to get it again?

A new study of prison populations shows vaccination can ward off infection, but only up to a point, and that masks and ventilation could make the difference.

Lisa Jarvis

The researchers found that hybrid immunity did the best job at protecting people from getting Covid-19. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A new study is offering data to back one of the core assumptions about the spread of Covid-19: The intensity of exposure to the virus matters, and vaccines and prior infections can only help so much – but they do indeed help.

The research, led by scientists at the Yale School of Public Health and published in the Nature Communications journal, also reinforces the common-sense notion that masks and air filtration can augment the protection provided by a vaccine and lower the risk of getting the virus. Anyone watching Covid-19 cases bubble back up in their community should take that to heart: Infections are not unavoidable, and the tools we have been using to protect ourselves are not just intuitive – and certainly should not be controversial. They are increasingly backed up by evidence.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top