Covid-19: There’s more work to be done

About three years after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, it continues to affect us all.

Although vaccines have provided substantial protection from severe disease, Covid-19 remains deadly for certain patients – mostly the unvaccinated – and there are multiple new variants circulating around the world.

The virus keeps evolving, and this means that we will continue to see new waves of infection for the foreseeable future.

However, a certain level of fatigue has set in – stemming from the ongoing response over three years, the need for multiple booster shots and continued dedication of resources to the pandemic – and this needs to be guarded against. There are lessons that need emphasis.

For instance, there are strong indications that vaccinated individuals continue to be resilient against new infections. Importantly, new information has led to policy shifts and updates to align our practices with our evolving understanding of the pandemic, such as how the guidelines on masking changed over time, or how recommendations for boosters are rolled out now as new data on virus strains and breakthrough infection frequency are obtained.

This new phase of consolidating and building on the evolving knowledge in tackling Covid-19 requires transparent and science-driven communication and community outreach.

The former involves communicating the ways that vaccines work, their safety profiles and the advantages of each vaccine platform. Miscommunication and mistrust surrounding vaccines remain causes of poor booster uptake against newly emerging variants.

We continue to hear good news about the efficacy of vaccines.

The Straits Times reported that a Singapore study found the newborns of mothers who received a Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy were significantly protected against the disease, which is consistent with the results of other studies of pregnant women around the world that have shown vaccines to be protective for both the mum and foetus or infant.

It remains important to communicate these successes of vaccines to the public to assuage fears and counter misinformation. For example, community outreach could involve explaining prevention measures that a person can take to limit disease spread – such as continued masking when feeling unwell – as well as the safety and efficacy of drugs and vaccines as new options emerge. Clear policy guidelines and explanations to the public of changes to policies are essential, through the media or other channels, and this should build trust that policies are rational and based on up-to-date knowledge.

The situation now

In many ways, the Covid-19 pandemic has reframed how we think of vaccines and what we demand of them.

Prevention of severe disease has emerged as the most important value of current vaccine formulations. As stated by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung: “The Covid-19 virus has not become milder since the pandemic crisis. It is us who have gotten stronger and more resilient because of vaccinations and safe recovery from infection.”

In Singapore, the Omicron variant Eris (EG.5) and its descendant variant HK.3 have taken over as the leading viruses causing infections. Their accumulated mutations allow them to evade vaccine-induced immune responses to a greater extent than their parent, which is a likely factor contributing to the recent surge of cases – more than 15,000 reported each week in Singapore in recent weeks.

In the US, the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) pointed to slow progress on booster uptake as being linked to a recent rise in Covid-19-related deaths there, emphasising the importance of boosters to continued protection.

Ultimately, we are watching carefully as the virus mutates.

New versions of the booster doses have already been updated based on new knowledge of the virus strains – and taking those is the most appropriate course of action. Several vaccines, including those made by Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax, have been updated to target the Omicron variant descendant strains.