China’s soaring Covid-19 cases send people to black market for medicines

BEIJING – As Covid-19 infections soar across China, a shortage of antiviral medicines such as Pfizer’s Paxlovid appears to be spurring people to turn to the black market.

The country’s abrupt U-turn on Covid-Zero in early December surprised health experts and residents, as officials appear to have done little planning for the inevitable rise in cases that comes with reopening. That includes easy access to antiviral therapies that can be used by people who test positive and are at higher risk of hospitalisation, such as the elderly.

The worsening outbreak is boosting demand for such treatments, but Chinese have found the drugs in short supply across the increasingly strained health-care system. People are seeking out online sales channels to source generic versions of the drugs made elsewhere and not approved for sale in China, social media posts and newspaper reports show.

One user on the popular Twitter-like Weibo platform said on Sunday that she was buying generic Paxlovid made in Bangladesh because she had an elderly relative and could not get a hold of any in China.

She said in the post, which has been removed, that while she had heard that China had imported tens of thousands of boxes of Paxlovid, ordinary residents were not able to access the potentially life-saving medicine.

The same day, another Weibo user called for easier and quicker access to the pills. The poster shared a picture of an advertisement for generic versions of Paxlovid made in India that can be shipped the same day as payment and arrive in two-to-three weeks.

Those who can get their hands on antivirals are paying huge premiums. The 21st Century Business Herald reported that an unidentified white-collar worker in Guangdong paid 5,800 yuan (S$1,122) to a Hong Kong agent for a box of Paxlovid, more than double the official price in mainland China.

The Paper, a Shanghai-based publication, reported that purchasing agents have sold more than 50,000 boxes of foreign generic antivirals since the government’s first tentative steps towards easing Covid-Zero in November.

Mr Hu Xijin, the retired editor-in-chief of state-backed tabloid the Global Times and a vocal pro-government commentator, joined the chorus lamenting the high price and noted dissatisfaction among Chinese.

It is unclear whether China is prepared to satisfy the huge demand, according to Dr Siddharth Sridhar, clinical assistant professor in the University of Hong Kong’s department of microbiology. “Even if there is enough Paxlovid for China’s large population, a distribution infrastructure to get these pills to patients in time isn’t something that can be set up overnight,” he said.

When China was still trying to keep out the virus, securing adequate supplies of antivirals was described by top health officials like Liang Wannian as essential before the country would consider reopening. The sudden about-turn on Covid-19 means that the under-vaccinated elderly population that benefit most from such drugs are highly vulnerable.