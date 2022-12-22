India ready to export fever drugs to China amid Covid-19 surge

BENGALURU – India, one of the world’s biggest drug makers, is ready to step up exports of fever medicines to China, which is reeling from a spike in Covid-19 cases, the head of a drug export body said on Thursday.

China’s sudden easing of strict Covid-19 rules earlier in December triggered a surge in demand for fever medicines and virus test kits on the mainland, leading to shops imposing limits on how much customers can buy and drugmakers ramping up production.

“Marketing queries are coming to drugmakers asking for quotes on ibuprofen and paracetamol,” Mr Sahil Munjal, chair of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), told Reuters.

“Ibuprofen and paracetamol are facing a shortage in China at the moment. They are high in demand,” he said.

Its foreign ministry said India, one of the biggest makers of generic medicines in the world, is ready to help China.

“We are keeping an eye on the Covid situation in China,” ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a news briefing. “We have always helped other countries as the pharmacy of the world.”

India’s pharmaceutical exports to China accounted for just 1.4 per cent of its overall exports in 2021-22, according to Pharmexcil’s latest annual report. The United States remains India’s largest destination for drug exports. REUTERS