askST: I tested positive for Covid-19 before my flight. Should I still board the plane?

SINGAPORE – With the school holidays and year-end festive season in full swing, more travellers are heading overseas despite countries in the region experiencing new Covid-19 waves and a rise in respiratory illnesses.

Countries in temperate regions, like China, have seen an increase in cases of respiratory illness among children and adolescents.

Meanwhile, Singapore – which considers the virus endemic – has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases, and so have Malaysia, Taiwan and Australia.

The Straits Times spoke to health and travel experts to find out if a Covid-19 patient should still board a plane, airlines’ policies on flying if a passenger is infected with the virus and if travel insurance can cover travellers for Covid-19 expenses.

Q: Should I board the plane if I test positive for Covid-19?

A: Infectious disease specialist Leong Hoe Nam said there are no requirements to report one’s Covid-19 status before flying, but travellers with the virus are discouraged from flying.

Dr Leong, who works at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, advised travellers with Covid-19 who intend to fly to delay the trip as they could face relentless high fever or vomiting during the flight.

The infected traveller could also risk transmitting the virus to passengers and airline crew, he added.

“It is a social responsibility… Aeroplanes have high-efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filter circulation (which) reduces the spread of Covid-19. But all you need is one cough in front of you at the wrong time,” he said.

An earlier ST report said air filtration systems known as Hepa filters can remove about 99.97 per cent of airborne microbes, including viruses and bacteria.

Dr Leong warned travellers without Covid-19 to remain vigilant, adding that a person who tested negative for the virus before the flight can test positive subsequently and transmit the virus on a flight.

“This may be because of an early timing of a swab or a poor sample taken at the front of the nostrils instead of one inch deep… The risk of transmission is highest just at the start or just before the onset of fever,” Dr Leong said.

He reminded travellers that a person with Covid-19 can be asymptomatic and that other passengers may not test themselves for the virus before travelling.

Dr Leong reiterated the importance of wearing a mask, adding: “The mask does reduce viral load even if it gets transmitted across. You are likely to end up with a milder illness.”