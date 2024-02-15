Asian Insider: Prabowo on track to become Indonesia’s president | Baybayin makes a comeback

Connie Er
Deputy Foreign Editor
Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 09:14 PM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 08:05 PM

Indonesia’s defence minister Prabowo Subianto is on course to become the country's next president after quick count results in the Feb 14 polls showed him garnering nearly 60 per cent of the vote.

The third time is indeed the charm for Mr Prabowo, who ran unsuccessfully against President Joko Widodo in the last two elections. The popular outgoing President had campaigned this time for his political foe-turned-friend, but some analysts questioned if Mr Prabowo will remain loyal to Mr Widodo and, if so, for how long.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam told business leaders that they should spread their eggs and avoid excessive pessimism or overly optimistic views of the global markets, including China. Citing China as an example, Mr Tharman noted that there have been bold narratives that focus either on its vulnerabilities or its strengths, but he said they are missing the whole picture.

China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei was among a group of foreign journalists invited by Xinjiang authorities to cover the opening ceremonies of Xinjiang’s annual twin advisory and legislative session. Xinjiang is keen to shed its blemished international image as well as entice tourists to visit.

The Battle of Singapore took place from Feb 8 to 15 in 1942 and was followed by the Japanese Occupation. We talk to some of those who suffered the turmoil and still can’t bring themselves  to have Japanese food. 

For a lighter read, turn to Mara Cepeda’s piece on the revival of Baybayin script.

Is Prabowo a seat-warmer for Jokowi’s son?

Mr Gibran Rakabuming Raka, son of President Joko Widodo, will have to prove that he has what it takes to be a leader.

More on the elections:

Strategic campaigning led to Prabowo’s rise as Indonesia president: Experts

Ruling party PDI-P looks set to remain biggest party in Indonesia’s Parliament

Can China’s Global South outreach be sustained?

Global South countries are recalculating the costs of doing business with Beijing as Western powers play catch-up.

More on China:

Xinjiang wants to tell its story and woo trade, tourism

‘I would join revolution forces’: Myanmar youth worry over conscription law

The recruitment drive is believed to be triggered by the military’s unprecedented losses in the north.

Read about Rohingya refugees:

Rohingyas in India face widespread Islamophobia, anti-immigrant hate 

India’s Red Sea naval rescues reflect its desire to be neutral security provider

It has stopped short of joining the US-led coalition in the Red Sea.

More on India:

Testing times ahead for India’s academic coaching industry

White rage: Charlottesville and beyond

The prospect of a Trump presidency is boosting white supremacist ideologies, which attract even some Singaporeans.

More on likely return of Trump:

Asia Society’s new head on the Trump challenge and her latest mission

Letter from the Bureau: Filipinos revive ancient Baybayin script

The ancient script can now be found on clothes, tattoos and some street signs in Manila.

Podcast on Letter from the Bureau:

In this Kashmiri hamlet, locals wave to ‘enemies’ across the river

