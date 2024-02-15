Asian Insider: Prabowo on track to become Indonesia’s president | Baybayin makes a comeback

Dear ST reader,

Indonesia’s defence minister Prabowo Subianto is on course to become the country's next president after quick count results in the Feb 14 polls showed him garnering nearly 60 per cent of the vote.

The third time is indeed the charm for Mr Prabowo, who ran unsuccessfully against President Joko Widodo in the last two elections. The popular outgoing President had campaigned this time for his political foe-turned-friend, but some analysts questioned if Mr Prabowo will remain loyal to Mr Widodo and, if so, for how long.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam told business leaders that they should spread their eggs and avoid excessive pessimism or overly optimistic views of the global markets, including China. Citing China as an example, Mr Tharman noted that there have been bold narratives that focus either on its vulnerabilities or its strengths, but he said they are missing the whole picture.

China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei was among a group of foreign journalists invited by Xinjiang authorities to cover the opening ceremonies of Xinjiang’s annual twin advisory and legislative session. Xinjiang is keen to shed its blemished international image as well as entice tourists to visit.

The Battle of Singapore took place from Feb 8 to 15 in 1942 and was followed by the Japanese Occupation. We talk to some of those who suffered the turmoil and still can’t bring themselves to have Japanese food.

For a lighter read, turn to Mara Cepeda’s piece on the revival of Baybayin script.