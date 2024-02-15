Is Prabowo a seat-warmer for Jokowi’s son, or will he stamp his own mark as Indonesia’s president?

JAKARTA – It’s victory at last for front-runner Prabowo Subianto, after unofficial quick count results in the Feb 14 polls indicated he had won Indonesia’s presidency with about 60 per cent of the vote.
At 72 years old, Mr Prabowo was the oldest candidate in the race, his third presidential bid after two unsuccessful runs against President Joko Widodo in 2014 and 2019.
After a controversial military career, he joined politics in 2004, and has proven to be resilient. His first taste of election politics was in 2009, when he paired up with fifth President Megawati Sukarnoputri as her vice-presidential candidate, but they were defeated.
A year earlier in 2008, Mr Prabowo co-founded the Gerindra political party and has been its chair since 2014. Under his leadership, Gerindra has risen to become the third largest party in Parliament with 78 seats.
In this election, he attempted to reinvent himself, ditching his tough-talking military-man persona for a more approachable figure. His rallies were energising, featuring catchy music and his trademark “gemoy” or cute dance moves, which have now become the stuff of Zumba workout classes here.
While he did not receive any explicit endorsement from Mr Widodo, he is enjoying a spike in popularity from his association with his old political foe-turned-friend, better known as Jokowi, whose leadership approval ratings exceeded 70 per cent.
Five years have passed since Mr Prabowo angrily protested against the results of the highly polarising 2019 presidential polls, which led to two days of violent riots in Jakarta, with at least eight lives lost and hundreds more injured in clashes.
In what is widely believed to be a political quid pro quo, he then became Mr Widodo’s defence minister, a role he assumed in 2019. In the weeks leading up to Feb 14, Mr Widodo offered warm company during meals. The men had dinner at a restaurant in the upscale Menteng area in Jakarta on Jan 5 and, later that month, tucked into meatball soup at a street stall in Magelang in Central Java.
Mr Prabowo has tirelessly expressed his commitment to continue Mr Widodo’s ambitious economic development and legacy infrastructure projects including moving the administrative capital from Jakarta to Nusantara in East Kalimantan.
Some analysts, however, questioned if he will remain loyal to Mr Widodo and, if so, for how long.
“How long will this harmonious relationship between Mr Widodo and Mr Prabowo last? The end game is for Mr Gibran to become president, not vice-president. Will Mr Gibran be patient enough to wait 10 years (if Mr Prabowo serves two presidential terms) or split up midway?” said Mr Yoes Kenawas, a research fellow at Atma Jaya Catholic University, referring to Mr Prabowo’s running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka who is the son of Mr Widodo.
Noting that Mr Prabowo would have his “own allies” and will likely “satisfy” their interests first before those of Mr Widodo and Mr Gibran, Mr Yoes said: “Mr Gibran will have to build his portfolio in the next five years to prove that he has what it takes to be a leader and not only get to where he is because he is the president’s son.”
But some believe that Mr Prabowo, at his advanced age, might just keep his word to Mr Widodo. After all, he is no longer the strapping army lieutenant-general he once was.
He joined Abri, the old name for the Indonesian armed forces in 1974 and rose to become the commander of the prestigious special forces (Kopassus) in 1996. Two years later, in March 1998, became the commander of the elite Army Strategic Reserves Command (Kostrad).
During the Nov 28-Feb 10 period of campaigning where he travelled the country to canvass for support from voters, known locally as “safari politik” or political safari, he was a picture of fatigue.
At a walkabout at Cilincing, a poor neighbourhood in the north of the capital Jakarta, footage showed Mr Prabowo limping and propping his hands on someone’s shoulders for support. On stage at another event, he was caught on camera tripping and falling on his rear after a bout of his now-famous awkward dancing.
But it is mind over body for Mr Prabowo, it seems. In Sumatra, where he enjoyed strong support in some districts, he visited several provinces in a single day, meeting voters who cheered his name, shook his hands and took selfies with him.
His speeches were fiery, and his voice was always thunderous, whether he was conveying his plan to give free lunches and milk as part of nutrition programmes to combat stunting in schoolchildren, or rebutting criticisms that he might be too emotional and unpolished. The retired three-star lieutenant-general told voters unapologetically: “I’m an ex-soldier, I say things plainly. I don’t speak like the elites, academicians. Those are just theories, empty words.”
His words might be jarring to some, having hailed from a privileged background. The third of four siblings, he was born to one of Indonesia’s most powerful families.
His father Soemitro Djojohadikusumo was a prominent economist and had been Cabinet minister to former presidents Sukarno and Suharto. His grandfather, Margono Djojohadikusumo, was the founder of state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia.
He married one of Suharto’s daughters Siti Hediati Hariyadi in 1983, but they have since separated. They have a son, Ragowo Hediprasetyo Djojohadikusumo, a fashion designer based in Paris.
Mr Prabowo has deep pockets. Among the presidential candidates, he is the wealthiest, with a fortune of over 2 trillion rupiah (S$172 million) as at March 31, 2023, according to government figures. He also founded several businesses in the palm oil, coal and gas, mining, agriculture and fishery industries.
Still, his military record remains his Achilles heel.
As Kopassus commander, Mr Prabowo was accused of being involved in the forced disappearances of pro-democracy activists at the end of the 1990s, allegations he has denied and has never been charged with. He was also accused of human rights abuses in Timor-Leste, then known as East Timor, and in Papua. He was discharged from the military in 1998.
Analysts have warned that the military may creep back into civilian life under his rule, although they doubt Indonesia will return to the repressive New Order regime under Suharto.
“With Mr Prabowo’s military background… the policies that will be produced if he were elected as President will benefit the military a lot, or at least will have a big influence in policymaking through the Parliament,” Ms Sri Yanuarti, a senior political researcher at the Jakarta-based National Research and Innovation Agency, told ST.
For now, Mr Prabowo has vowed to protect the people.
Addressing tens of thousands of supporters who turned up at indoor sporting complex for his victory speech in Jakarta on Feb 14, he said: “We will be president and vice president for all Indonesian people... Whatever tribe, whatever ethnic group, whatever race, religion, whatever social background, it’s our responsibility to safeguard their interests. We will assemble a government team consisting of the sons and daughters of the Indonesian nation.”