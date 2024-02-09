In this Kashmiri hamlet, locals wave to ‘enemies’ across the river

Keran, a tiny village of around 1,500, is nestled in a valley within the part of Kashmir that is administered by India. It is here that tourism has boomed in recent years. Visitors come - to stay in houses pockmarked by mortar fragments and to peep into the Pakistan-administered side of the land.

In this episode, ST’s foreign editor Li Xueying chats with ST’s India correspondent Debarshi Dasgupta, who also shares his personal history - of family members being torn asunder after the 1947 partition of South Asia.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:14 Why India is moving to promote border tourism

3:15 A beacon of hope but one single major terrorist attack in Kashmir can set this story back by many, many years

7:31 A deep and haunting sense of loss when families are torn apart after South Asia was carved up in 1947

13:25 Difficult questions remain: what are the steps that India and Pakistan are taking to heal this long festering bilateral wound?

16:30 Other frontier towns to visit in India

Produced by: Li Xueying (xueying@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

