Xinjiang doubles down on telling its story, countering narratives and courting trade, tourism

URUMQI – Xinjiang has doubled down on a campaign to shed its blemished international image as well as entice domestic tourists to visit, as the vast autonomous region attempts to spur its economy amid a widespread slowdown.

For the first time, it invited a group of foreign journalists, including from The Straits Times, and journalists from Hong Kong and Macau, to cover the opening ceremonies of its annual twin advisory and legislative session – its most important political event of the year – which recently concluded.

It also welcomed China-based diplomats from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Mongolia and Belarus. All are members or observers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional defence grouping spearheaded by China and Russia.

The move to open its doors – at least partially, since the foreign journalists had no access to meetings – was apparently well-supported by Xinjiang party chief Ma Xingrui, a former governor of Guangdong province whom political pundits believe was moved to the far-flung north-western region to steer its economic development.

He had replaced Mr Chen Quanguo, who was widely blamed for a crackdown targeted at extremism among the region’s Uighur ethnic minority. Xinjiang came into international focus during his tenure from 2017 to 2021 for its re-education camps and other anti-terror measures that have branded China as a human rights abuser.

That portrayal is one that Mr Ma and the Xinjiang government have been eager to change, as officials up and down the chain of command persist in “telling the Xinjiang story well”.

Xinjiang’s political advisory body chairman Nuerlan Abudumanjin told delegates – made up of representatives from across sectors – that they should “stick to positive publicity” and “resolutely oppose the smear and sanctions involving Xinjiang by the United States and other Western countries”.

The body had sent delegations to countries in Africa and South-east, West and Central Asia in 2023 to promote Xinjiang and to “enhance the international community’s correct understanding of the real Xinjiang”, he said while delivering his annual report.

Officials hosting the visiting diplomatic and media groups also arranged for visits to grassroots organisations, with the view to showcase how Urumqi residents are taken care of. In one local community, a bakery sits next to a cut-and-sew workshop that is beside a flower shop, all providing employment for residents on flexible working hours.

“We have Uighurs, Kazakhs, Hui, Han all living here together. There’s no talk of religion. We sometimes visit each other’s homes or eat and play together,” said 30-year-old Ayshemgul Yasin, putting together a bouquet of red roses in the flower shop. She works up to eight hours a day for between 3,500 yuan (S$660) and 6,000 yuan a month.

Asked if she felt satisfied with her life in Urumqi, she said: “I’m very happy here… I’m getting a good income.”