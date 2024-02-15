Strategic campaigning laid foundation for Prabowo’s expected rise as Indonesia president: Experts

JAKARTA – Wrapping up the Indonesian presidential election in a single round is a feat for defence minister Prabowo Subianto that surpasses expectations, said experts, noting that the electoral gains he made reflect a well-thought-out campaign that spoke to people across the archipelago.

Despite his chequered past, Mr Prabowo has the political experience to govern Indonesia effectively and represent Indonesia on the international stage, added these observers.

They spoke to The Straits Times after unofficial quick count results from the Feb 14 election indicated that Mr Prabowo had won Indonesia’s presidency with nearly 60 per cent of the vote. With more than 205 million Indonesians qualified to vote on Feb 14, the nation is the world’s third largest democracy.

Mr Prabowo declared victory for himself and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Solo mayor and son of President Joko Widodo, in front of thousands of supporters at a packed stadium in Jakarta some hours after polls closed earlier that day.

To have garnered enough votes to avoid a run-off election – which has to be held if no candidate gets more than 50 per cent of the votes in the first round – in one of world’s largest democracies, shows that Mr Prabowo has worked hard to deserve the victory, said Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at policy and business consultancy Solaris Strategies Singapore.

The last time Indonesia went to a run-off election was in 2004, when Mr Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono went up against Ms Megawati Soekarnoputri after they emerged as the top two among five candidates in the first round.

“Despite the criticisms levelled against him, Prabowo was able to surmount them, prove his critics wrong and defeat his competitors quite resoundingly,” said Dr Mustafa, who is also a visiting professor in international relations at the Islamic University of Indonesia.

“His choice of Gibran as his running mate has proven to be a political masterstroke as it is arguably pivotal in Prabowo winning the Indonesian presidential election.”

Outgoing president Mr Widodo, who remains very popular among Indonesians, did not officially endorse anyone in the race to succeed him. But his son’s decision to be Mr Prabowo’s running mate is widely presumed as a presidential seal of approval.

This was in spite of the controversy that came with Mr Gibran’s vice-presidential candidacy, as Indonesia’s Constitutional Court issued a special ruling in October 2023 that effectively allowed previously elected regional leaders, like him, to run despite being younger than 40, the minimum age required to contest the election.

Other factors paved the road for the pair to win as well.

Mr Dedi Dinarto, lead Indonesia analyst at public policy advisory firm Global Counsel, highlighted Mr Prabowo’s efforts in the online space.

During the 75-day hustings, Mr Prabowo cultivated for himself a “gemoy” persona, complete with a signature dance. The word is a play on “gemas”, an Indonesian slang term that means cute or adorable, which is widely used by young people.

Experts said that the persona has been used to soften Mr Prabowo’s hardline image as a former military general, who had faced allegations of human rights abuses in the past.

“His rampant social media campaign is a breakthrough in Indonesian electoral politics,” said Mr Dedi.