NEW DELHI - The Indian Navy’s increased presence near the Red Sea to protect merchant ships from attack underscores the country’s readiness to step up during a global crisis and be seen as a neutral security provider in the seas, said analysts.

Since October 2023, Houthi rebels have attacked ships passing through the Red Sea – a shipping route that accounts for 12 per cent of global trade – with drones and missiles in their support of Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.