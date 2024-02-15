Asia Society’s new head on the Trump challenge and her latest mission

Former South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha shares her insights on managing relations with Uncle Sam in volatile times.

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Former South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha was announced in January as the next president and chief executive of New York-based Asia Society. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 05:27 AM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 05:00 AM
How should the world, and Asia, prepare for a likely return of Donald Trump as president of the United States?

It is a question that has increasingly begun to tug at the consciousness of leaders as they watch the intensifying election drama in the US, where the gaffes and incoherence of the 81-year-old incumbent Joe Biden are the talk of the nation. That is making his 77-year-old putative challenger Trump, his mercurial ways notwithstanding, somehow seem more fit for the job than the experienced Mr Biden, who first entered the Senate in 1972.

