We are techno-optimists by nature: DPM Wong

WASHINGTON – From his take on China’s economy, to the Singaporean affinity for IT, and lessons from the Republic’s experience in multiculturalism, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong fielded a variety of questions during a dialogue on Friday at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a prominent Washington-based think-tank.

The dialogue was the highlight of the last day of his 10-day working visit to the United States, during which he affirmed strong bilateral ties and met top US officials including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Here are excerpts from Mr Wong’s replies during the hour-long discussion moderated by Mr Christopher B. Johnstone, the Centre’s senior adviser and Japan chair.

On China’s economy

They are going through a challenging sort of situation now, because there is high youth unemployment. They have decided to prick the real estate bubble, and there will be painful consequences from doing so. I think it is the right thing to do, because there were excesses building up in the real estate sector.

But real estate is about 20 to 30 per cent of the economy. And once you prick the bubble, there are all sorts of consequences, knock-on effects cascading throughout the entire economy, which they will have to manage.

At the same time, they will have to rebalance the economy towards one that is more consumption-based. It is not easy because they will also have to undertake reforms on the social security front, which will take time. It is quite complex, given the size of their country. But talking to their officials, I think they understand what needs to be done. It is a matter of communicating and also making sure that the implementation is done well.

You hear a lot of commentators and people talking about Peak China. We think that is overstated; we think China will continue to grow.

China’s economy will grow, maybe 4 per cent, maybe 5 per cent. But to what extent will it have that same entrepreneurial vitality and dynamism that it had before, I do not think anyone has the answer now.

I would not underestimate the natural animal spirit of the Chinese people. They are highly resourceful. They are determined to secure a better life for themselves. And you should never underestimate their tremendous sense of drive and energy in the Chinese people.

On the US economic engagement in the region

We have long advocated for more economic engagement by the US in Asia, and in particular South-east Asia. Our preference would have been a regional trade agreement. We had the TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership), but that is water under the bridge. If possible, we would like to see market access and trade liberalisation, but I think it is very hard to talk about these things under current circumstances in US domestic politics.

But in the meantime, we have IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework) and that is still very substantial, and there can still be good outcomes achieved through IPEF. I think in areas like supply chains, green economy, digital economy – these are things that we are pursuing, and we hope certainly that there can be some substantial progress, in particular by the time that the Apec (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum) Summit is held in November this year.

On US-China ties

Both sides have made very clear that they do not want a confrontation. And hopefully there will be a view that this is not a zero-sum contest – it is not one side wins, the other side loses. The world is big enough to accommodate both the US and China, and the two can co-exist and develop together.

It is very good that talks and engagements have resumed in recent months. Hopefully, through these dialogues and engagements there can be an effort to reduce misperceptions, misunderstanding, and enable more mutual accommodation and meeting of minds. What we would like to see and what we hope to see is that the presidents on both sides, President Xi (Jinping) and President (Joe) Biden, hopefully will have a chance to meet and talk face to face in Apec, and they will be able to help rebuild the strategic trust that is so important to take the relationship forward in a positive way.

If this does not happen and if the relationship turns sour, then it will be a big problem for the two countries, but it is also a huge problem for the rest of the world. Everyone will be worse off.