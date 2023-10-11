Singapore start-ups get a leg up as DPM Wong launches springboard in New York

NEW YORK - Singapore firms have a new buddy in New York to help them find a footing in the American market.
On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong launched Enterprise Singapore’s (ESG) new Global Innovation Alliance node, which aims to help local firms find the right mix of investors, business partners and market strategies to succeed in the US.
This platform will not only support the expansion plans start-ups might have; it is also critical for Singapore to continue to make a good living as the world enters a more turbulent phase, he said in a short speech following the launch in New York City.
There are limits to how much a start-up can grow in a small, domestic market of just 5.9 million people, DPM Wong said.
“That’s why Singapore-based start-ups have to venture abroad, and there is no better place to go to than here,” he added, pointing to the large economy and the deep bench of talent, expertise and capital that make New York City a magnet for start-ups from around the world.
The city’s start-up ecosystem, home to more than 25,000 tech ventures, is valued at close to US$147 billion (S$200 billion).
The Global Innovation Alliance is ESG’s second node in the US, after the first one was launched in San Francisco in 2019.
There are 17 others across the world – in cities such as London, Berlin, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai and Shanghai.
“It will help spur collaboration between New York City and Singapore, and bring our two start-up ecosystems closer together,” Mr Wong said, noting that New York City and Singapore already enjoy close people-to-people connections.
“All this provides a firm foundation upon which we can deepen our linkages and expand the economic possibilities open to us,” he added, describing such initiatives as critical for Singapore’s continued prosperity.
“The era of benign globalisation is over because we are in a world of great power competition. It’s going to be a more fragmented, uncertain and volatile world,” he said.
“In such an environment, some countries will want to retreat, focus on what they can do within their own boundaries.
“We have no such option in Singapore. We are just a little red dot — we have no luxury of turning inward. So our only option is to redouble our efforts to connect better to the world.
“And because we are small, we can be agile and nimble. We can move quickly to seize opportunities and continually look at ways in which we can add value to our partners and stakeholders.
“Through platforms like the Global Innovation Alliance, and through stronger partnerships with different parties around the world, we can continue to make a good living for ourselves.
“We can continue to survive and thrive, even in this new environment,” he said.
Mr Wong, who is on an Oct 5-15 working visit to the US, noted that Singapore’s bet on the innovation and start-up ecosystem was already paying off.
Singapore-based tech start-ups raised close to US$11 billion in 2022, more than 40 per cent above what they had raised in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.
This made up almost two-thirds of deal value across South-east Asia.
“We are a tech and start-up ecosystem start-up hub - not just for Singapore, but for the entire region,” he said.
Mr Lee Chuan Teck, ESG’s chief executive officer, who was also in NY for the launch, said the US start-up environment was especially noteworthy in the healthcare, clean energy, digital technology and financial service sectors.
“The new Global Innovation Alliance node in New York City builds on our existing network in the Bay Area to offer coast-to-coast support for Singapore tech start-ups looking for innovation partners, funding or to scale their businesses,” he said.
Since 2019, ESG has supported close to 500 Singapore companies to expand into key innovation hubs, its press statement said.
In New York, the node is partnered by WEVE Acceleration, an American private company which guides international start-ups to expand in the US.
“We’re seeing some cool technologies and really good founder minds from Singapore,” its CEO Frances Simowitz told The Straits Times.
“What I really liked about the Singaporean founders is they start with a global mindset from Day 1. They know they need to go abroad in order to be successful.
“I’m also seeing some interesting deep tech coming out of Singapore, which is more than me-too solutions that you see in many other countries,” she said, referring to copycat solutions that are neither original nor innovative.
Among the nine start-up founders from Singapore attending the event in New York City was Mr Subramania Bhatt, 44, the founder and CEO of China Trading Desk, which specialises in analysing data about travellers from China, so companies can make the right pitch to them.
His five-year-old firm, which counts Singapore Airlines, UOB and luxury brand powerhouse LVMH among its 50 clients, is hoping to interest American firms in the insights it can offer about the over 150 million Chinese tourists a year who spend lavishly while overseas.
“We have rich data, and our clients are able to track it to understand how these tourists behave when they travel, what they expect to spend money on and how,” he told ST.
He described the contacts and mentorship offered by ESG’s new node as reassuring.
“This helps us get business introductions, refine our product and pitch, and get a step ahead, instead of coming in by ourselves, trying to launch, and find customers,” he said.
For Mr Lawrence Tang, the 48-year-old founder and director of Co+Nut+Ink, the challenge will be to make his coconut ice cream stand out in a very competitive US ice cream market.
His decade-old business, with six outlets in Singapore and one in Manila, calls itself more than an ice-cream seller, drawing attention to how the ice cream supports fair trade and promotes a sustainable, outdoors lifestyle.
“Ours is a niche market, and we know it will be tough. But we offer an authentic recipe – a healthier, 100 per cent vegan choice. We expect our values to resonate with US customers,” Mr Tang said.
Apart from New York, Mr Tang said he is exploring how his brand will fit into Miami’s ‘beach lifestyle’. He also expects to launch in Shanghai, Bali, Dubai and Sao Paulo, Brazil in 2024.
Both Singaporean businesses could use a leg up from the springboard in the US.
DPM Wong is now in Washington DC for the concluding leg of his US visit. He will meet top US officials and address the inaugural US-Singapore dialogue on critical and emerging technologies.