Singapore start-ups get a leg up as DPM Wong launches springboard in New York

NEW YORK - Singapore firms have a new buddy in New York to help them find a footing in the American market.

On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong launched Enterprise Singapore’s (ESG) new Global Innovation Alliance node, which aims to help local firms find the right mix of investors, business partners and market strategies to succeed in the US.

This platform will not only support the expansion plans start-ups might have; it is also critical for Singapore to continue to make a good living as the world enters a more turbulent phase, he said in a short speech following the launch in New York City.

There are limits to how much a start-up can grow in a small, domestic market of just 5.9 million people, DPM Wong said.

“That’s why Singapore-based start-ups have to venture abroad, and there is no better place to go to than here,” he added, pointing to the large economy and the deep bench of talent, expertise and capital that make New York City a magnet for start-ups from around the world.

The city’s start-up ecosystem, home to more than 25,000 tech ventures, is valued at close to US$147 billion (S$200 billion).

The Global Innovation Alliance is ESG’s second node in the US, after the first one was launched in San Francisco in 2019.

There are 17 others across the world – in cities such as London, Berlin, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai and Shanghai.

“It will help spur collaboration between New York City and Singapore, and bring our two start-up ecosystems closer together,” Mr Wong said, noting that New York City and Singapore already enjoy close people-to-people connections.

“All this provides a firm foundation upon which we can deepen our linkages and expand the economic possibilities open to us,” he added, describing such initiatives as critical for Singapore’s continued prosperity.

“The era of benign globalisation is over because we are in a world of great power competition. It’s going to be a more fragmented, uncertain and volatile world,” he said.

“In such an environment, some countries will want to retreat, focus on what they can do within their own boundaries.

“We have no such option in Singapore. We are just a little red dot — we have no luxury of turning inward. So our only option is to redouble our efforts to connect better to the world.

“And because we are small, we can be agile and nimble. We can move quickly to seize opportunities and continually look at ways in which we can add value to our partners and stakeholders.

“Through platforms like the Global Innovation Alliance, and through stronger partnerships with different parties around the world, we can continue to make a good living for ourselves.

“We can continue to survive and thrive, even in this new environment,” he said.