DPM Lawrence Wong hails ties with US as he visits RSAF camp in Arizona

WASHINGTON - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong said he looked forward to strengthening the partnership between Singapore and the United States as he addressed the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) longest-running overseas detachment in the US.

“Singapore and the US have very strong cooperation across multiple fronts, including in defence,” he said at the camp in the state of Arizona, noting that Singapore’s military training presence was one of the largest in the country.

“That speaks to the confidence and trust both countries have in each other,” he said.

“I look forward to further developing and growing this partnership.”

During his ongoing working visit to the US from Thursday to Oct 15, DPM Wong on Friday visited the RSAF’s Peace Carvin II detachment at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a press release.

As he toured the detachment facilities, he was briefed on the advanced capabilities of the F-35 combat aircraft expected to be delivered to the RSAF from 2026.

The F-35s will replace the fleet of F-16s that will be progressively drawn down from the mid-2030s.

He was accompanied by Brigadier General Jason M. Rueschhoff, the United States Air Force 56th Fighter Wing Commander of Luke Air Force Base, and RSAF Commander Air Combat Command Brigadier-General Lim Kok Hong.