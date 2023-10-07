DPM Lawrence Wong hails ties with US as he visits RSAF camp in Arizona

WASHINGTON - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong said he looked forward to strengthening the partnership between Singapore and the United States as he addressed the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) longest-running overseas detachment in the US.
“Singapore and the US have very strong cooperation across multiple fronts, including in defence,” he said at the camp in the state of Arizona, noting that Singapore’s military training presence was one of the largest in the country.
“That speaks to the confidence and trust both countries have in each other,” he said.
“I look forward to further developing and growing this partnership.”
During his ongoing working visit to the US from Thursday to Oct 15, DPM Wong on Friday visited the RSAF’s Peace Carvin II detachment at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a press release.
As he toured the detachment facilities, he was briefed on the advanced capabilities of the F-35 combat aircraft expected to be delivered to the RSAF from 2026.
The F-35s will replace the fleet of F-16s that will be progressively drawn down from the mid-2030s.
He was accompanied by Brigadier General Jason M. Rueschhoff, the United States Air Force 56th Fighter Wing Commander of Luke Air Force Base, and RSAF Commander Air Combat Command Brigadier-General Lim Kok Hong.
As he interacted with RSAF personnel and their families, DPM Wong expressed appreciation for their work.
“Thank you to our RSAF servicemen and women, for your dedication in sharpening our military capabilities and ultimately helping to keep Singapore safe - and a big thank you to your families for their support!” he said.
Led by Lieutenant-Colonel Tan Yong Chin, the Peace Carvin II detachment operates 12 F-16s with 133 RSAF service personnel accompanied by 151 family members.
In April, the detachment celebrated its 30th anniversary.
Over the next few years, it will be relocated to Ebbing Air National Guard Base at Fort Smith, Arkansas, where the F-35s will also be based. The co-location of the fighter jets will provide for better training opportunities, Mindef said.
Training in the US allows the RSAF to overcome Singapore’s airspace constraints and lets airmen hone their skills as they participate in various exercises alongside their US counterparts.
These interactions underscore the excellent and long-standing defence relations between Singapore and the US, and enhance the cooperation and people-to-people ties between both countries’ air forces, Mindef said.
Mr Wong will go to New York City next, where he will attend the GIC Investment Forum. He will also launch a new Enterprise Singapore node to support the expansion of Singapore start-ups in the US market.
Then in Washington, he will meet Cabinet secretaries and top US officials. He will also address the inaugural US-Singapore dialogue on critical and emerging technologies, and participate in a discussion on the future of bilateral ties at a prominent US think tank, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.