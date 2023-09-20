40% of Singaporeans use AI at work, 75% of them pass it off as their own: Survey

SINGAPORE - Two in five Singaporean workers currently use and experiment with generative artificial intelligence (AI) in their work, but many are passing the work generated off as their own, and some even admit to using platforms banned by their companies.

This is according to findings in an online survey of just over 1,000 Singaporean full-time office workers, released on Wednesday morning. The survey, commissioned by global tech giant Salesforce and conducted by YouGov, polled respondents between late July and early August about their use of generative AI, their views on its usefulness and importance to their work and career, and also what they understand about using it ethically and safely.

The study found that of the 40 per cent of Singaporean workers who use AI in their work, more than 90 per cent think it makes them more productive. More than half of the survey’s respondents believe that mastering generative AI will make them more valuable and sought after at the workplace, while 49 per cent think AI proficiency will help them get promoted.

Ethics is tricky

Of the group of Singaporean workers using generative AI at work, however, more than three-quarters (76 per cent) say they have used it to complete a work task and presented it as their own work, while more than half (53 per cent) admit to having done this multiple times.

Almost half of the respondents’ generative AI users (48 per cent) in Singapore workplaces also admit to using a generative AI platform that is banned by their employers.

Accordingly, the survey found that its repondents had limited understanding of practices that promoted ethics and safety in the use of generative AI, with less than 37 per cent able to identify them as:

Only using tools that have been validated for accuracy,

Only using company-verified tools and programs, and

Fact-checking generative AI outputs before using them.

It also noted that only 10 per cent of respondents were able to successfully pick out all the actions associated with using AI ethically and safely, including the aforementioned three factors for ethical use, and the following three for safe usage:

Only using company-approved tools and programs,

Never using confidential company data in prompts for generative tools, and