Singapore, US can work in sync to ensure game-changing tech serves the world: DPM Wong

WASHINGTON – Singapore and the United States can together ensure that advanced technology stays benign and solves pressing global problems, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday.

He was delivering the opening remarks at the inaugural US-Singapore dialogue on critical and emerging technologies during his ongoing working visit to the US.

Critical and emerging technologies – such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, biotechnology and cyber security – are those with significant potential to impact national security and economic prosperity.

The meeting was led on the US side by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Acting Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology Seth Center, on behalf of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on an emergency trip to Israel.

The Singapore delegation was helmed by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, who is also Minister-in-Charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity.

Mr Wong noted that the new wave of game-changing technologies had raised hopes but also stoked fears of job losses, led to rising cases of scams and deep fakes, as well as raised questions about ethics, for example, in the use of AI and biotech in the military.

“Dealing with these issues will require us to have the right standards and governance frameworks in place. These are complex issues that no one country can deal with alone,” he said, welcoming the US-Singapore dialogue to address these big questions.

Although vastly disparate in size, Singapore and the US play complementary roles in innovation and are like-minded partners when it comes to critical and emerging technologies, he said.

“The US is a global innovation centre, home to many companies and universities which operate at the frontiers of science and technology. Singapore is not quite at that leading edge, but we also play a useful role in the global innovation value chain,” he said.

“We are able to move quickly because of our small size. We are nimble and agile, and can adopt and scale technology solutions across our economy and society very quickly.”

Mr Wong added that Singapore can also help build an early consensus on common tech standards for the use of critical and emerging technologies.

That makes the two nations see eye to eye on the future of tech.

“We are united in our belief that only by fostering open, accessible and secure technological ecosystems can we truly leverage the power of technology to solve the pressing global problems of our time,” he said.