How Singapore intends to harness AI for the public good

If asked a year ago what ChatGPT was, people may have guessed it was a dating app! Generative AI and its potential, multiplied by the scale and speed of change, have been nothing short of stunning.

Last month, in San Francisco, I visited a Hacker House at Alamo Square. This area is now referred to as “Cerebral Valley”, reflecting the concentration of AI activity. There were start-up founders, along with researchers and investors. Academic papers published on a Friday were being prototyped over the weekend.

Happily for me, there were also passionate Singaporeans in the Bay Area, who are themselves at the forefront of this tech revolution. Everyone has come alive to the transformative potential of generative AI (artificial intelligence). Thankfully, not all were chasing the hype.

Thoughtful leaders are still exploring alternative AI architectures and approaches. They cautioned me about AI’s dangers.

What does all of this mean for Singapore and where do we go from here? In discussions with non-tech communities, I have found it useful to draw the comparison of AI and electricity.

Electricity itself brings us little benefit. But when used to power appliances and equipment, we get so much more in convenience, productivity and capabilities.

What AI delivers is a different kind of power. It is the power of human-like intelligence, potentially a very high form of it, at far reduced cost. This is especially valuable for Singapore where human capital makes all the difference.

If as Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat put it, we can harness this power to make it “Augmented Intelligence”, to support rather than replace people, our citizens will have a lot to gain.

At the same time, just as the improper use of appliances and equipment can cause electrocution, inappropriate use of AI can also do great harm.

Guardrails are therefore necessary to guide people to use it responsibly, and for AI products to be “safe for all of us” by design.

Harnessing the power of AI

This is why in Singapore, we believe we must do all we can to harness AI for the public good.

Fortunately, we are not starting from scratch. Innovators in our public service are already building AI products to improve governance and service delivery.

Allow me to share a few examples: