Wrong to allege Zaobao echoes Beijing propaganda, S’pore envoy to US Lui Tuck Yew tells Washington Post

The Singapore Government has issued a strong rebuttal to a report by The Washington Post alleging that Chinese-language media Lianhe Zaobao is pushing China’s propaganda and falsehoods.

Singapore Ambassador to the United States, Mr Lui Tuck Yew, said the Post’s July 24 article titled “In Singapore, loud echoes of Beijing’s positions generate anxiety” wrongly suggests that Zaobao echoes Beijing’s propaganda.

“Singapore’s mainstream media, including Lianhe Zaobao, reflect our distinct societal concerns, cultural history and perspectives. They report local and global news for Singaporeans and play a crucial role in preserving the voices of our multicultural communities,” Mr Lui wrote in a July 26 letter addressed to the Post’s editor, after the article ran.

The letter was posted on Saturday on the website of Singapore’s US embassy in Washington.

Mr Lui said that in his former role as Singapore Ambassador to China, he often heard Zaobao’s readers of various nationalities affirm the paper’s balanced coverage and uniquely Singaporean viewpoints.

“I’m therefore not surprised that Lianhe Zaobao has categorically rejected how it was wrongly portrayed in the article and clearly explained its editorial stance,” he said.

The Ambassador said it bears repeating that Singapore conducts its foreign policy based on the country’s own interests – a position that enjoys strong public support.

“We do not pick sides but uphold consistent principles,” he said.

“It is misguided for American news outlets to expect Zaobao to resemble the Washington Post, or for Singapore to follow either the United States or China. Our media and society are unique, and offer valuable perspectives that contribute to the global dialogue,” Mr Lui said.

The Washington Post article posits that Beijing is using ethnic Chinese communities abroad as a tool to achieve its geopolitical ambitions. In particular, it accuses Zaobao of routinely echoing “some of Beijing’s most strident falsehoods, including denying evidence of rights abuses in Xinjiang”, and of prioritising its continued “access (to mainland Chinese readers) over critical coverage (of China)”.

In a statement provided to the Post prior to the article’s publication, the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said its data “suggests Singapore’s media provide a balanced perspective that is trusted by Singaporeans”.

Polling done by MCI has also consistently shown that Singaporeans understand the need for an independent foreign policy, it said.

The ministry noted a July 2022 poll that showed 86 per cent of Singaporeans felt the Government should always act in Singapore’s best interest and not take sides between the US and China. Only 4 per cent felt Singapore should lean towards China, and another 4 per cent felt the Republic should lean towards the US.

“Polling conducted since 2018 has consistently found a significant majority comfortable with the state of our relations with both the US and China,” MCI said in the statement.

The proportion satisfied with Singapore’s ties with China ranged from 49 per cent in 2018 to 58 per cent now, while those satisfied with Singapore’s ties with the US ranged from 61 per cent in 2018 to 69 per cent currently.