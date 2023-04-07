Singpass user data now being tapped for early detection and prevention of scams

SINGAPORE - The authorities have stepped up the fight against the fraudulent use of Singpass to set up bank accounts or phone lines for scams by tapping on the app’s user data not just for investigations, but also to pre-emptively stop potential scams in their tracks.

When necessary, data collected by the app will be used for early detection and fraud analytics to investigate and prevent criminal activity or any cyber-security incident, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) told The Straits Times on Friday.

This is regardless of whether there is suspicion that the account is being used for criminal activity, and if the disclosure of such data can be potentially incriminating, according to the March 30 update reflecting the increased surveillance, which users were notified about in their Singpass inbox.

The changes aim to protect users from fraudsters phishing for Singpass credentials and misusing them to make unauthorised withdrawals from a victim’s Central Provident Fund (CPF) account or open bank accounts, said an SNDGO spokesman.

The app’s change log said: “Clause 4.5 was amended to clarify that data may also be used, disclosed and processed for purposes of preventing any cyber-security incident. (It) was also amended to clarify that the use, disclosure or processing may occur even if the disclosure may be potentially incriminating.”

The update expands the clause to include cybersecurity risks and increased surveillance across the app’s users, even if it leads to criminal activity being found in spite of a lack of suspicion. The clause previously stated that data collected from users may be used to prevent or investigate any fraud, unlawful or criminal activity, omission or misconduct within an account.

When scam activities are detected, Singpass will share the timestamp of suspicious transactions or other necessary information with partners including the police, the CPF Board and banks, to promptly investigate and stop potential scams, said the spokesman.

“If necessary, the Singpass team will help suspend the Singpass account to protect the user and notify the user.”

The spokesman added that the updates to Singpass are not linked to TraceTogether and that the app does not collect location data apart from the user’s IP address, to determine if the user is overseas. This gives users the option of blocking their Singpass from overseas access, he added.

Data collection on TraceTogether caused a stir in 2021 when it was revealed that the data collected could be used in criminal investigations, despite earlier assurances that the data was only for Covid-19 contact tracing. The app was stepped down in February as contract tracing efforts eased.

The changes to Singpass come after the authorities discussed ways to curb the abuse of Singpass and crack down on money mules who knowingly give up control or sell their login details for scams.

Singpass is used by at least four million people here, or 97 per cent of locals and permanent residents, said the app’s developers. It facilitates at least 300 million transactions each year across hundreds of digital services offered by the Government and approved private organisations.

The police have arrested a “large number” of money mules for facilitating scams, but many of them are let off the hook and cannot be prosecuted.

This is because there are difficulties in proving their intent to facilitate such scams, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam in a written reply to Parliament in February.