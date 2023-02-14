S’pore plans to amend laws to deal with money mules, who now often get off the hook

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested a “large number” of money mules for facilitating scams, but many of them are let off the hook and cannot be prosecuted. This is because there are difficulties in proving their intent to facilitate such scams.

This will change, as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is looking into amending laws to plug this gap, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) had asked about common penalties for money mules and whether penalties can be increased as a deterrent.

In a written reply to Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Shanmugam said: “In short, the issue is not with the penalties in our current laws, but our laws need to be enhanced to make it easier to make out money laundering offences in such scam cases.”

The selling of Singpass details, which are then used to facilitate scams, is another problem that the authorities are working to tackle.

MHA is looking at introducing new provisions to curb such abuses of Singpass, and more information will be provided when these are ready, Mr Shanmugam said.

Money mules who knowingly give up control of or sell their bank accounts or Singpass login details for the purposes of scams and money laundering activities will be investigated by the police, he added.

They may also be prosecuted in court under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Offences Act (CDSA), Computer Misuse Act (CMA), Payment Services Act or Penal Code.

Mr Shanmugam added that those who sell their bank accounts or Singpass login details usually do so of their own volition, enticed by commissions and monetary benefits.

The minister cited two cases of money mules who were jailed in January.

In the first case, a man who was prosecuted under the CDSA was jailed for nine months for selling his bank account, which was later used in various scams.

In the second case, a man who was prosecuted under the CMA was jailed for four weeks for selling his Internet banking details, which were later used in a love scam.

Mr Shanmugam said that the maximum penalties vary depending on the offences.