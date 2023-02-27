Public might be allowed to block international calls and SMSes in war on scams

SINGAPORE - Singapore is fighting a war against scams and we need stronger defences and more effective weapons to win this battle.

With more than 31,700 cases and $660 million lost in 2022, Singapore will need the whole community to step up and take action to protect themselves and their loved ones from scams, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling.

Speaking during the debate on the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) budget on Monday, she said the authorities have been bolstering defences and fighting back against the scammers.

She said new defensive anti-scam measures being examined include giving the public the option of blocking international calls and SMSes, and the verification of calls from Government officials. More details will be released later.

Ms Sun added that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks (ABS) are exploring a money lock solution for bank customers to lock up a designated sum in their bank accounts.

Mr Frankie Phua, head of group risk management at UOB, previously spoke about the solution on The Straits Times’ Stop Scams podcast.

Ms Sun said: “We have a war against scams on our hands.

“No defence is impenetrable. Some scams will succeed... we have thus strengthened our enforcement capabilities, to minimise the number of victims and amounts lost to scammers.”

Ms Sun said defensive anti-scam measures that have been taken include the blocking of scam calls, SMSes, online listings and websites, and the securing of government services and banking channels.

In 2022, more than 6,500 mobiles lines that were used to perpetuate scams were terminated through collaboration between the police, Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and telecommunications companies.

Police collaboration with social media companies and e-commerce marketplaces also saw the removal of more than 3,100 accounts and advertisements in 2022 for their suspected involvement in scams.

Analytic tools used by the police also identified and blocked about 20,000 scam websites.

Ms Sun said in the past year, various anti-scam measures introduced by the MAS and ABS included a cooling-off period for new digital tokens, removal of clickable links from official messages, and an emergency kill-switch that allows customers to suspend their accounts quickly if compromised.

Most recently, IMDA mandated the SMS Sender ID registration, implementing filters to detect potential scam SMSes and flagging unregistered senders as Likely-Scam.

All Government agencies have been onboarded onto the registry, said Ms Sun.

But as scams constantly evolve, so must our defences, she added.

She said: “The best defence against scams is a vigilant and discerning public. To defend ourselves and our loved ones, we need to move beyond awareness, to mobilise every citizen to take action against scams.”

In January, a new national anti-scam campaign with the tagline ‘I can ACT against scams’ was launched, with the ACT acronym outlining how members of the public can Add security features, Check for signs, and Tell the authorities and others about scams.

Ms Sun said the Scam Public Education Office will be launched this year to expand the outreach of anti-scam public education.

She urged members of the public to also download and use the ScamShield app, which will soon include a WhatsApp chatbot for the public to report scam messages.

She said: “By playing your part in reporting scam calls, SMSes, and WhatsApp messages, you protect others by enabling the police to detect scam messages and fraudulent WhatsApp accounts much more quickly and put them on a blacklist.”

Ms Sun said the police’s Anti-Scam Command had conducted 25 island-wide anti-scam enforcement operations in 2022, leading to over 8,000 money mules and scammers being investigated.

And the police worked with foreign counterparts, and took down 13 syndicates and arrested more than 70 people based overseas who were responsible for more than 280 cases in 2022.

The law will also be tightened to clamp down on money mules, said Ms Sun.

She said that the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act will be amended to hold money mules criminally liable.

And MHA is also working with the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office on legislative amendments to the Penal Code to curb abuse of Singpass credentials as a vector to perpetrate scams.

Ms Sun added that everyone has a part to play to keep Singapore safe and secure.

She said: “While the Government will step up measures to protect us against scams, we need to remain alert and ready to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

“Together, we will be able to fight the war against scams.”