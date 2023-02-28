At a glance: Singpass hits 5 million users, new anti-scam steps to come, e-appointment system expanded

SINGAPORE - A WhatsApp chatbot for the public to check if a message is a scam and the expansion of a national vaccine booking system to include more shots were among the announcements made in Parliament last Friday.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) also announced milestones for digital tools used here, like Singpass, PayNow and ScamShield.

The Straits Times highlights some announcements made.

Milestones for digital services

Listing some milestones that digital services had reached in the past year, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said that such tools helped people to apply for government services and seek help when they need it.

Most of these transactions can be completed from the comfort of users’ homes, added Mrs Teo, who is also the Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity.

There are 5 million users of Singapore’s digital identity app Singpass, with 4.2 million people using Singpass via its app. Nine in 10 of all Singpass transactions are conducted via the app, said SNDGG in a statement.

Some 300,000 transactions are performed daily using MyInfo, a service that allows users to fill in digital forms for credit cards and official services with their personal data drawn from government databases. At least 1,000 digital services offered by government agencies and businesses are onboard.

Funds transfer platform PayNow facilitated 311 million individual and corporate transactions in 2022, double the 144 million transactions made in 2020.

The government also migrated 64 per cent of eligible government systems to the cloud in 2022.

New anti-scam measures to come

Message recipients can upload a screenshot of texts to the new ScamShield Bot on WhatsApp to check if they are scams. Available later this year, the ScamShield Bot will flag likely scam content based on crowdsourced reports and police blacklisted contacts and links.

The bot is a spinoff of ScamShield, an app that has blocked 200,000 scam calls and detected more than 3.5 million scam messages since 2022, said SNDGG. The app has reached some 500,000 users since its launch in 2020.

The newly launched Government Cyber Security Operations Centre to respond to cyber threats faced by national agencies will soon also be able to detect malicious sites posing as government agency webpages.