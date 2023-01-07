Scam scourge here to stay, other countries learning from Singapore’s anti-scam approach: Police

SINGAPORE – The number of scam cases here is unlikely to decrease in the next few years as this type of crime is too lucrative for scammers to give up, said Deputy Assistant Commissioner (DAC) Aileen Yap, assistant director of the Anti-Scam Command (ASCom).

DAC Yap said the authorities have been tackling the scourge aggressively by adopting a whole-of-government approach and urging stakeholders from the private sector and the community to fight scams with them.

Singapore’s anti-scam efforts have not gone unnoticed. DAC Yap said Interpol and law enforcement agencies, including those from France, Thailand and Malaysia, have contacted the Singapore authorities to learn more about their anti-scam tactics.

But she said scammers, too, have been keeping tabs on what law enforcement does and are constantly tweaking their operations and schemes to evade detection.

“Scams have gained pervasiveness not only in Singapore but worldwide. Since 2017, Singapore has faced an upward trend, with more monies being lost every year,” said DAC Yap. “It is quite clear that scams will remain a part of the crime landscape for some time.”

Scams became a crime of concern in 2016, when there were more than 5,300 cases reported. The numbers have increased every year since then.

In 2021, there were nearly 24,000 reported scam cases with losses of at least $633.3 million. The sum lost was almost 2½ times the $268.4 million stolen by scammers the previous year.

In the first half of 2022 alone, more than 14,000 cases were reported, with losses amounting to more than $227 million.

DAC Yap said Singapore adopts a multi-pronged approach to tackle scams, including getting the public to take active steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.

She said: “A good example of collaboration between government and private entities in the fight against scams is the co-location of staff from six major banks at ASCom. This allows for faster tracing of scam proceeds and recovery of victims’ monies.”

The banks are CIMB, DBS, HSBC, OCBC, Standard Chartered and UOB.

This arrangement is a highly uncommon one, known to exist only in Singapore and one other law enforcement agency, said DAC Yap.

Another example of the multi-pronged approach can be seen in the Inter-Ministry Committee on Scams (IMCS), which was launched in 2020.

IMCS coordinates efforts by government agencies and private sector partners, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. Its efforts are centred around detection and disruption, enforcement, and public education.

The coordinated approach means banks can detect and freeze fraudulent accounts and transactions quickly, and telecoms companies can also quickly freeze suspicious accounts.

This partnership has led to the introduction of cooling periods for high-risk transactions and 24/7 call centres at all major retail banks and government services.