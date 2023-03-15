Jail for man who let his bank account be used to receive money stolen from retiree in $1m scam

SINGAPORE – In exchange for cash, a man agreed to let others use his bank account, which later received part of a retiree’s $1 million life savings after she was duped in a scam.

Between January and February 2022, at least 75 unauthorised transactions involving nearly $500,000 were performed via 24-year-old Lin Chien Wei’s bank account.

Of this amount, nearly $250,000 was traceable to the 75-year-old victim’s bank account. Most of the money in Lin’s bank account had since been transferred out, leaving a balance of only $504.11.

Lin was sentenced to four months and two weeks’ jail on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to an offence under the Computer Misuse Act. He has made no restitution.

His accomplice, Dickson Jong Chee Siang, 29, was sentenced to nine months’ jail in January.

Court documents did not state if the two Malaysians were part of the group that scammed the retiree.

The prosecution said that on Dec 9, 2021, the victim received phone calls from several people claiming to be from the “Chinese Judicial Investigation Department”.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh said: “These persons claimed that the victim’s identity had been misused in China, and she was required to assist in investigations.

“These persons instructed the victim to report to them by sending them messages every morning, afternoon and evening to ensure that she remained contactable.”

They also told the victim to provide her personal details such as her identity card number and home address. She complied with their instructions.

In mid-December 2021, she received letters bearing the letterheads of the Singapore Police Force, the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the State Courts.

Left outside her door, the letters stated that she was suspected of illegally opening a Chinese bank account.

The victim was told to cooperate with the so-called Chinese Judicial Investigation Department and received a package containing a mobile phone in January 2022.

The DPP told the court: “She was then contacted by someone who directed her to use a ‘Team Link’ video-conferencing application which was pre-installed in the mobile phone.

“She engaged in multiple video calls with various persons on the... application, during which she was instructed to position the phone camera towards her personal mobile phone.”