Twenty years on, is the Singapore Sports School a success?

SINGAPORE – When she came to Singapore in 2002, former national swimmer Tao Li did not plan to enrol in the Singapore Sports School (SSP).

Her mum made the decision for her and looking back, Tao Li, 34, calls her time at its Woodlands campus “one of the best chapters” in her career.

She said: “I came from China and back then, my mum had to work and didn’t have the time to take care of me, so the Sports School was her best choice.

“I could train there, the gym is upstairs, pool downstairs and my mum didn’t have to travel up and down to fetch me, basically everything in one.”

Describing the school as a “benefactor”, Tao Li, who won two Asian Games golds and 29 titles at the SEA Games, said it gave her the opportunity to be flexible with her studies and training schedules.

“If not for the Sports School, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she added.

And as the SSP celebrates its 20th anniversary in April, the Straits Times looks at how the school has impacted Singapore’s sporting landscape, its highs and lows, and whether it has achieved the mission outlined in 2004 when it opened its doors.

Former student-athletes, sports administrators and officials whom ST spoke to feel that SSP has largely fulfilled its mission, which the school says is to “nurture aspiring national athletes into learned champions with character, champions in sport, for sports, and in life”.

While some say it has been a boon for the sports community, there are critics who feel that it is still a work in progress as the school has not achieved all its goals.

A first for S’pore sport

In 2000, then Minister for Community Development and Sports Abdullah Tarmugi proposed the idea of a sports school to bolster the nation’s development in sports. Approval was granted a year later and the SSP opened its doors to much fanfare four years later.

The school’s intake then was focused on eight sports: athletics, badminton, bowling, football, netball, sailing, swimming and table tennis. That has since expanded to include fencing, shooting and other sports.

SSP Alumni Association president Janice Yun said: “In the community there were a lot of questions about the role that the SSP plays, they had to prove that it was the educational institute for budding athletes to join and had to make sure that they dominated at the local games like the National School Games (NSG), in key sports at least.

“The next question would be: was SSP’s sole purpose just to prove to Singaporeans that having such a model was feasible for students?”

Its early days was also marked by some unhappiness from other schools which complained that SSP’s inclusion in the NSG was unfair as the latter recruited the best student-athletes and had the best resources. It also had to compete with elite secondary schools for sports talents.