Singapore Sports School student athlete dies following fitness time trial

SINGAPORE – A male Secondary 2 student-athlete from the Singapore Sports School’s (SSP) badminton academy died on Wednesday, the school has confirmed.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SSP said the student athlete, a 14-year-old Singaporean, had felt unwell after completing a 400m fitness time trial last Thursday and was then conveyed to hospital for medical attention.

The SSP said it will undertake a detailed investigation into the incident, thoroughly review its safety protocols and keep parents updated.

It added that as investigations are ongoing, it is not able to provide further details.

The SSP also updated its Facebook page on Wednesday with a blacked-out cover photo and with a black-and-white school logo.

In a statement, SSP principal Ong Kim Soon said: “He was a role model student-athlete who excelled in badminton and had exemplary character.

“He was cheerful and pleasant, and always maintained a positive attitude towards his training and studies. He was a promising youth athlete and has won several national age-group competitions. He was also well-liked by his peers, teachers and coaches.”

The school added: “The SSP extends our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. The school has been supporting, and will continue to support the family of the student-athlete. Our school counsellors and staff have also been rendering support to affected student-athletes, coaches, and staff during this difficult period.

“The continued well-being of our student-athletes remains our utmost priority. We seek the public’s understanding to give the family privacy during this time of grief.”

Since its first intake in 2004, the SSP has been the go-to choice for student-athletes in Singapore. Unlike mainstream schools, the SSP allows for the academic curriculum to be tailored around a student-athlete’s training and competition schedule.

The SSP has produced numerous champions including sprinter Shanti Pereira, who won the women’s 200m at the recent Asian Games in Hangzhou. Former badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew is also a product of the SSP’s badminton academy and has regularly returned to the school for engagement sessions with its student-athletes.