Singapore Sports School fires badminton coach after death of 14-year-old student

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Sports School (SSP) has sacked a badminton coach after the death of Pranav Madhaik, a Secondary 2 student who felt unwell after a fitness time trial and subsequently died in hospital.

SSP had conducted investigations and on Saturday said that it had found the badminton coach should have checked on Pranav, 14, to ensure his well-being before leaving the track.

The coach also did not account for all his student-athletes before dismissing them from training, which was not in accordance with the school’s safety protocols.

The school released a timeline of the events. On Oct 5, Pranav had completed a 400m fitness time trial at 6.26pm but felt unwell after it. He went to the badminton coach to report his condition and was told to rest.

The teenager rested by the side while the coach was keying in the data of the time trial on his phone. The coach then left the track to brief other students and subsequently left the school.

Fifteen minutes later, a track and field coach noticed Pranav resting and asked about his condition. Water was given to him but the track coach noticed that he had difficulty standing even with assistance.

An ambulance was called at 6.50pm and arrived at 7.02pm. The badminton coach returned to the school and accompanied Pranav as he was conveyed to the National University Hospital at 7.19pm.

He was warded and given medical care, however, he passed away six days later on Oct 11. The cause of death was cardiac arrest with antecedent cause of congenital malformation of coronary vessels.