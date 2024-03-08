Female athletes and women’s sports: Singapore can afford bigger aspirations

I have been president of Netball Singapore for about six months and, in that short space of time, Singapore women athletes have made the news with some remarkable achievements.

To name just a few: Shanti Pereira’s gold at the Asian Games for the 200m and silver in the 100m, setting national records in the process; the Singapore women’s 4X100m swim medley team setting a new national record en route to qualifying for the Paris Olympics, Yip Pin Xiu’s continued dominance at the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships; Netball Singapore winning the home-grown Nations Cup after 16 years.