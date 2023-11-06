Expert panel being formed to review Singapore Sports School safety protocols after student’s death

SINGAPORE – An expert panel is being formed by the Singapore Sports School (SSP) in consultation with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) to help review the school’s safety policies and protocols after the death of Pranav Madhaik, a Secondary 2 student from SSP’s badminton academy.

Pranav, 14, who was also part of the country’s national intermediate squad, had felt unwell after completing a 400m fitness time trial in school on Oct 5. He was then taken to National University Hospital, where he died six days later.

In a written response on Monday to Nominated MP Razwana Begum Abdul Rahim’s parliamentary question on whether the ministry is considering reviewing policies and procedures in place at the school, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong expressed condolences to Pranav’s family.

He added that “the loss of a young life with so much potential, has been a sad occasion, and a deep shock to all of us”.

Mr Tong noted that SSP has comprehensive safety policies and procedures in place to protect student-athletes’ well-being, and all its staff and student-athletes are trained and briefed to look out for student safety.

He added: “Notwithstanding the above, following this unfortunate incident, SSP is working together with MCCY on a thorough review of the school’s safety policies and protocols, to identify areas for further improvement. An expert panel is being formed to assist SSP in the review.

“The review will seek to further strengthen the school’s safety policies and protocols, including pre-admission screening, communication, implementation and supervision of safety protocols and any other areas recommended by the panel.

“SSP aims to complete the review by the end of the year but will also progressively implement any improvements when ready.”

Following investigations, the school revealed on Oct 14 that the cause of death was cardiac arrest with antecedent cause of congenital malformation of coronary vessels.

The school’s badminton coach was also sacked after investigations found a safety lapse, as he had not accounted for all his student-athletes before dismissing them from training, which was not in accordance with the school’s safety protocols.