Sports School student’s death: Congenital heart issues not so easy to detect, say experts

The issue of high-intensity sports and health-related concerns has been in the spotlight recently after the local fraternity suffered a tragedy on Oct 11, when Singapore Sports School (SSP) student Pranav Madhaik, 14, died after a fitness test.

The SSP badminton academy student had felt unwell after completing a 400m fitness time trial on Oct 5 and was then taken to hospital, where he died six days later. The cause of death was cardiac arrest with antecedent cause of congenital malformation of coronary vessels.

The Sunday Times understands that the congenital condition was not detected during a mandatory pre-admission test that all SSP students are required to undergo. The medical examination includes tests of the cardiovascular system, pulmonary system, neurology assessment, musculoskeletal examination, and laboratory tests such as urinalysis, full blood count, ECG and chest X-ray. Students must be certified to be fit for physical training by a sports doctor.

Pranav’s death has caused concern among parents, who may be worried about their children participating in sporting activities. Some have also questioned if they should subject their kids to more stringent health checks and tests beforehand.

Not so easy to detect

According to medical experts whom ST consulted, while some congenital issues can be detected during medical examinations, there is no guarantee.

Dr Yeo Tee Joo, a senior consultant at the department of cardiology in the National University Heart Centre, Singapore, said: “Congenital cardiac issues are a very broad spectrum and much depends on the specific type. Certain inherited conditions which are structural (such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy) or electrical (such as brugada syndrome) in nature may potentially be picked up by an ECG screening. However, there will be some which are not readily detected on screening.”

“An ECG primarily looks for underlying rhythm issues and are not specifically used for the diagnosis of congenital structural abnormalities. The standard ECG is also done at rest, and not during exertion.”

In professional sport, there have been footballers who only uncovered such conditions later in their careers. At Euro 2020, Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening game against Finland. He suffered a cardiac arrest but survived after he receiving life-saving treatment on the pitch. The midfielder, who now plays for Manchester United, had no history of heart concerns and had returned normal tests from 2013 to 2019.

His collapse came nine years after Fabrice Muamba’s near-fatal incident, when the latter suffered a heart attack and collapsed during the FA Cup quarter-final match between Bolton and Tottenham Hotspur.

In October 2022, Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu was also forced to retire from football at the age of 24 because of a hereditary heart condition.