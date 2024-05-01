29 motorists arrested for traffic offences in six-week enforcement operation

SINGAPORE - Twenty-nine motorists were arrested for various traffic violations and close to 1,400 traffic offences were recorded during a six-week enforcement operation by the Traffic Police.

The operation, which was conducted between March 12 and April 17, took place at accident-prone and violation-prone sites, said the Traffic Police in a statement on May 1.

They added that the summonses were issued for traffic offences that included speeding and using a mobile communication device while driving, and failing to keep left and driving without due care.

“Most of the arrests made were for driving without a valid driving licence and insurance,” the TP said, adding that the enforcement operations will continue.

They also said a 31-year-old male motorcyclist was arrested for drug-related offences and for possessing an offensive weapon.

Police investigations into the 29 people arrested are ongoing.

Under the Road Traffic Act, those found guilty of speeding can be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Those convicted of using a mobile communication device while driving can be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Those who drive without due care or reasonable consideration can be fined up to $1,500, jailed for up to six months, or both. If convicted twice or more, motorists can be fined up to $3,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both. They can also be disqualified from driving all types of vehicles.

For those who drive without a valid driving licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to six years, or both.

The vehicle may also be forfeited.

Those who fail to keep left under the Road Traffic Rules will be fined $100 for light vehicles and $150 for heavy vehicles.

Under the Motor Vehicles (Third-Party Risks and Compensation) Act, those who use a motor vehicle without insurance coverage can be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

Besides the enforcement operation, the TP said they also educated close to 1,000 pedestrians at known jaywalking hotspots, sharing with them road safety advice like using proper pedestrian crossings.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Daniel Tan, the Commander of Traffic Police, said: “The Traffic Police take a serious view towards errant road users who choose to flout traffic rules and endanger the safety of other road users.

“Accidents can happen at any time and to anyone.

“We will keep up with our enforcement efforts. I urge all to abide by the traffic rules to keep the roads safe for everyone.”