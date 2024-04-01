Traffic Police catch good motorists on first day of safe riding and driving campaign

SINGAPORE – Mr Shaiful Amjad Basri was riding home when he was stopped by a Traffic Police (TP) officer along the PIE just before the Eunos exit on April 1.

“I thought it was just a spot check. I knew I hadn’t committed any infringements,” said the motorcyclist, who was proven right. The officer directed him to a carpark in Eunos, where he commended him for wearing safety gear, which protects riders in case of crashes, and presented him with a goodie bag.

“I was happy. It’s third time lucky for me,” added Mr Shaiful, 54, who was similarly rewarded in 2019 and 2020.

He was among three motorists whose good riding and driving habits were rewarded by TP officers around Singapore on April 1 as the “Reward the Sensible Motorists” campaign kicked off.

The campaign, which runs till Sept 30, was launched by the TP and Singapore Road Safety Council (SRSC) to encourage motorists to adopt good driving and riding habits.

It is the first year that drivers are included in the annual campaign, which ran from 2019 as “Reward the Riders”.

Expanding the campaign to all motorists signals that both motorcyclists and drivers play an important role in keeping the roads safe for all by adopting good driving and riding habits.

During the campaign, motorists riding or driving safely and responsibly, such as by signalling before changing lanes and giving way to other motorists and pedestrians, will be rewarded if spotted by TP officers.

They will receive a goodie bag with special collectables and be featured on the TP’s “Use Your RoadSense” Facebook page.

Mr Shaiful, a field engineer in the lift industry who has been riding since 1989, said he has made it a practice to gear up for riding following a bad accident in 2017, which left him in intensive care for a week and hospitalised for one month.

It is recommended that motorcyclists wear tight-fitting gloves, a jacket and closed footwear, in addition to their properly secured helmet.

Mr Shaiful had been hit by a car, “so I know what it is like if you don’t wear all this safety gear”. He added that he always checks his blind spots and signals before changing lanes.

Motorcyclist Zulfiqar Azman, 32, was likewise rewarded for being in full riding gear after being spotted in Tampines.