The Gist 2023: Towards a healthier population

It was quite a busy year for healthcare, with major changes to how some treatments are paid for, the end of a pandemic, and the push for better health and healthcare. Senior Health Correspondent Salma Khalik highlights the five most significant events of the year.

Healthier SG

This national scheme to promote better health in people was launched in July for seniors aged 60 and above and progressively extended to adults aged 40 to 59.

The concept is to have people see the same doctor, or clinic chain, so there is continuity in their treatment should they develop chronic conditions.

The first consultation, for which the Ministry of Health (MOH) gives participants $20 as an incentive, is to identify problems and draw up a care plan. This helps ensure that people with medical problems are seen regularly and receive timely treatment.

Singaporeans who sign up for Healthier SG are also entitled to all vaccinations on the National Adult Immunisation Schedule for free. These include the two-dose pneumococcal vaccines that protect against the Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria.

This bacteria is the cause of about 70 per cent of pneumonia. It can also cause meningitis (infection of the lining of the brain and spinal cord) and sepsis, where infection triggers a series of organ failure.

Why it matters