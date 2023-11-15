Is Singapore’s healthcare primed for a bigger, older population?

Singapore was named the sixth Blue Zone in the world in the Netflix series Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones. This means it is a city with one of the highest life expectancies across the globe.

The other five zones are in places like Okinawa, Japan, where people live long lives due to a plant-based diet and a culture embodying a relaxed, holistic approach to living. High-achieving Singapore is not like that, but won its place in the longevity list due to policies that encourage and enable healthier behaviours that lead to longer lives.