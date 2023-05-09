Patients with tumours in sensitive areas can now be treated with proton beam therapy in Singapore

SINGAPORE - An 18-year-old woman from the United Arab Emirates will become the first patient in Singapore to receive state-of-the-art proton beam therapy to shrink any remnants of a cancer tumour in her nose. Her treatment will start this week.

After a two-year delay, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore’s first proton beam system is finally operational.

On Monday, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital (MNH) became the first healthcare institution to receive the licence to operate this multi-million dollar system.

Two others, the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) and the Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings (SAM), are waiting to obtain their licence to start similar treatment.

Each proton beam machine costs between $80 million and $100 million. The one at the NCCS is the most expensive as it will have four gantries – each containing a large magnet to focus and direct the beam – for patients and one for research, while the systems at the other two locations have one gantry each.

The availability of proton therapy here is great news for patients who have cancers located in sensitive areas such as the head or neck.

Oncologists here will no longer need to send their patients to Taiwan or South Korea for such treatment. Thailand also has proton therapy since early last year, but its use is currently restricted to Thai nationals.

While proton therapy is no better at killing cancer cells or shrinking tumours than conventional radiotherapy, it causes significantly far less damage to surrounding healthy tissues and organs.

This is because with proton therapy, the beam stops where the tumour is. With conventional radiotherapy, the beam that destroys the cancerous cells goes all the way through the body, causing damage along its path.

Dr Lee Kuo Ann, a radiation oncologist at MNH, explained: “Proton particles stop in the tumour and do not expose normal tissues on the other side of the tumour to radiation.”

This should reduce side effects, he said, and will reduce growth and developmental issues in children and young adults.

He said Ms Fatema Khilfa, the woman from the UAE, is a good candidate for proton therapy, given the location of the tumour. She has been successfully operated on and now needs radiotherapy to reduce the risk of the cancer recurring.

Using proton beam instead of conventional radiotherapy “should reduce the severity of loss of taste, mouth ulcers and dry mouth”. It also reduces any future risk of radiation-induced cancers, he said.

SAM’s chief operating officer Paul Yeo said there is much less collateral damage from radiation to normal tissue.

“When protons enter the body, they do so with very little dose deposition at the entrance region, but will deposit all of their energy (dose) over the tumour target. There is no dose beyond the target.”