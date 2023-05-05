Living to be 100: Governments, society need to start planning, say experts at longevity forum

SINGAPORE - Half of today’s five-year-olds in the developed world, including Singapore, can expect to live to the age of 100, and this may become the norm for newborns by 2050.

Businesses, healthcare, governments and society in general should start preparing for that future now.

This is according to Stanford University psychology professor and Stanford Centre on Longevity founding director Laura Carstensen, who delivered the keynote address at the Tsao Longevity Forum on Friday.

The number of centenarians in Singapore – those aged 100 and above – was 1,500 in June 2020, having more than doubled from 700 in June 2010.

Living to be 100 will become the norm rather than an exception.

But experts at the Tsao forum, which was held at Sheraton Towers, said societies, businesses and even governments are not ready for this.

“We have to find ways to keep people functionally healthy throughout their lives so that we can match healthspan, or healthy years of life expectancy, with lifespan. And that has to be on the top of any list as we think of the kinds of changes that we have to make,” Prof Carstensen said.

In terms of education and longevity, she said: “It makes no sense for people to end education in their early 20s when they are going to live to be 100. We need to find ways to integrate education throughout life, and in part we need to do that because... we’re probably going to work for years, and work is good for people by and large.”

People need to rethink financial security, added Prof Carstensen.

“The idea that people are going to work for 40 years and save enough for not working for 30 more years is just out of reach for the vast majority of people. To say that older people are going to need to be supported longer and longer doesn’t work in an age-diverse society,” she said.

Prof Carstensen said there is a need to stop talking about ageing societies and start talking about age-diverse societies.

“When we talk about ageing societies, we tend to just go right to the older people, instead of thinking about the whole population.

“We need to think about what we can solve using younger people’s strength and skill and speed, coupled with older people who are emotionally stable, knowledgeable and functionally healthy,” she said.