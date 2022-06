SINGAPORE - The Cancer Drug List comes into effect for people with MediShield Life and for MediSave withdrawals in September, and for people with Integrated Shield Plans (IP) in April next year.

A: It is a newly drawn up list of clinically proven cancer drugs that are also cost effective. The use of MediShield Life and IP insurance to reimburse outpatient cancer treatments will not be allowed if other drugs are used, or if the drugs are used for other indications.