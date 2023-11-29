Lower-income patients to get higher subsidies for cost-effective surgical implants

SINGAPORE – From Dec 1, 2023, patients who need surgical implants such as high-cost replacement heart valves, hearing devices, intraocular lens for cataracts, or knee replacement implants can get higher means-tested subsidies, and not be subjected to a dollar cap.

These are among the bulk of commonly-used implants in public healthcare institutions that will be included in a new Implant Subsidy List, which will kick in on the same day, said Ministry of Health (MOH) officials at a media briefing on Nov 29.

They have been assessed by MOH’s Agency for Care Effectiveness (ACE) to be clinically effective and cost-effective.

MOH said that lower-income patients who need high-cost implants will benefit most from the changes.

Currently, patients in B2 to C wards and day surgery settings receive subsidies for all implants, with Singapore citizens getting up to a 50 per cent subsidy, capped at $1,000. Singapore permanent residents (PRs) get up to a 25 per cent subsidy, with a cap of $500.

Because of this, implant manufacturers have little incentive to reduce their prices as all their implants are eligible for subsidy, MOH said.

ACE has found that there can be a big variation in the prices offered here and abroad, and prices of implants can even vary across Singapore hospitals.

The new Implant Subsidy List is similar in part to the Cancer Drug List, which was introduced in September 2022, and includes only treatments that are deemed to be clinically proven and cost-effective. That has helped to lower the cost of cancer drugs used in public healthcare institutions.

With the new list, implants are no longer automatically eligible for subsidy, and this facilitates negotiations with manufacturers for more competitive prices, MOH said.

An earlier pilot subsidy list for three types of implants for heart patients and hearing implants resulted in price reductions of up to 25 per cent and savings of around $8.3 million over 2017 to 2022, MOH said.

The changes, made to ensure that healthcare cost growth remains sustainable, come as the use of implants, which has increased over the years, is expected to rise further with a rapidly ageing population.

MOH also expects newer and higher-cost implants to come on the market quickly.

From 2013 to 2021, implant spending in public healthcare institutions grew from $93 million to $163 million, according to MOH data.

Increasing implant charges and the rising volume of implant procedures contributed to this, said an MOH spokesperson.

There is a wide range of implants used here, including pacemakers for those with abnormally slow heart rate, treatment implants to help reduce eye pressure for those with glaucoma, and hip replacement implants for those with osteoarthritis of the hip joint.

Having a list means that Singaporeans who meet the criteria for the items on the list will receive between a 50 to 80 per cent subsidy in class B2 and C wards and day surgery settings, depending on their means-test level, with no dollar cap.

And Singapore PRs will get a 25 to 50 per cent subsidy in these settings, also with no dollar cap, MOH said.

There are no changes to MediShield Life, MediSave and Integrated Shield Plan coverage for implants, so patients can continue to tap on these schemes, whether or not the implant they want to use is on the new list.

MOH said it will review the financing coverage of these schemes at a later juncture.

MOH said that about 8 per cent of the volume of implants used at public healthcare institutions have been found to not be clinically effective and cost-effective and they will not be in the new list.