Stepping up engagements and having a tarik-fic time: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, we look at which politicians are out and about, the hubbub over tea, as well as a Facebook post that caused some controversy.

Maskless in Singapore

It has been more than two years of interactions behind masks, and fist bumps instead of handshakes for all of us, including politicians.

So, many came out in full force last weekend, days after mask rules were further relaxed, to meet and greet the public.

The Workers' Party (WP) sent teams to its home turf of Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC, as well as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's constituency, Ang Mo Kio GRC, to sell its Hammer newsletter.

Party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, other MPs and even retired party stalwarts like former WP chief Low Thia Khiang and former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat turned up to help.

"Despite the erratic weather, we're glad to have met many residents in this area. Thank you to all who grabbed a copy from us! We hope to see you next week," the party wrote on Facebook.