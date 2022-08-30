Olympic champion Joseph Schooling admits to taking cannabis; national swimmer Amanda Lim issued stern warning by CNB

SINGAPORE - Former Olympic champion Joseph Schooling and fellow national swimmer Amanda Lim have both been found to have consumed a controlled drug.

In a statement on Tuesday (Aug 30), Sport Singapore said that the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) had conducted investigations into the pair for possible offences related to the consumption of cannabis.

At the conclusion of these investigations, Lim was issued a stern warning by CNB under the Misuse of Drugs Act while Schooling has been referred to the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) to assess and take the appropriate measures, given that he is currently undergoing national service.

In a separate statement, Mindef said that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse. Service personnel who test positive for drug abuse will be charged and sentenced to the SAF Detention Barracks. Those who are suspected of or confessed to abusing drugs will be placed on an SAF-supervised urine test regime as part of the treatment and rehabilitation process.

It added that the Central Narcotics Bureau had concluded its investigations on PTE Schooling, and handed over the management of the case to the SAF, as he is a full-time National Serviceman. Urine tests for controlled drugs conducted on PTE Joseph Schooling returned negative.

Mindef added that Schooling confessed to have consumed cannabis overseas in May 2022, when he was on short-term disruption from full-time National Service (NS) to train and participate in the SEA Games.

Lim and Schooling are presently national carded athletes, and receive support from SportSG in that capacity.

Sport SG added that all TeamSG athletes are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct as representatives of Singapore on the sporting world stage, at all times. Unlawful or unsportsmanlike conduct will not be condoned.

SportSG said it intends to thoroughly review the circumstances behind these cases, and determine the appropriate steps to be taken thereafter.

The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) and Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) will also be reviewing the appropriate actions on their part.

Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance stance towards drugs. SportSG and SSA will be engaging the swimming and other sporting fraternities to underscore the importance of complying with Singapore's laws on drugs at all times.

Schooling, is currently serving his NS having enlisted in January.