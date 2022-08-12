National day looks and a history-making collaboration: What politicians are talking about

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, we take a closer look at what some politicians wore to the National Day Parade (NDP) and check out how Singapore's 57th birthday was celebrated at the Istana, as well as thousands of kilometers away in London.

Look out for the latest edition of the series every Friday, and check out past ones here.

Who are you wearing?

Besides the music and dance performances, military demonstrations and fireworks, the televised National Day Parade has traditionally been a chance for local politicians to wear their red and white best.

Quite a few took to social media to show off the local designers they were wearing, in a slew of outfit-of-the-day (OOTD) posts uploaded on Facebook on Tuesday ( Aug 9) and Wednesday.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport, and Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng said he was happy to show up for the NDP in a top by fashion designer and LaSalle College of the Arts graduate Serina Lee that "masterfully blended modernity with traditional strokes".

"The Chinese knot with a metal chain added another dash of fusion. The cutting is inspired by the Korean hanbok. Can you spot the resemblance of the red lines to our MRT map?," asked Mr Baey, who is also an MP for Tampines GRC.