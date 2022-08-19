Motorbikes, National Day and an ex-hockey player’s tribute to NS: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s turn on a motorbike is still being talked about, National Day continues to bring residents and MPs together, and a former hockey player pays tribute to national service.

Going for a spin

In a Facebook post on Monday (Aug 15), labour chief Ng Chee Meng – grinning, and decked out in biking gear – noted how he does not have a Class 2 licence and cannot ride a Royal Enfield Classic 500 motorcycle.

“However, my trusty ‘kah tak chia’ is not too bad either. I get lots of exercise commuting and making friends along the way,” he added, using the Hokkien phrase for bicycle.